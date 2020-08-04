Funrise Toys Announces Launch and Availability for NEW BFF Bright Fairy Friends Flying Onto Retail Shelves
Retail Launch Accompanied by YouTube Series Chronicling The BFF Adventures
Aug 04, 2020, 09:32 ET
VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc., an industry leader and global innovator in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of children's toys worldwide, announced today the launch of its NEW BFF Bright Fairy Friends small doll line, now available for purchase.
The new line of products features 12 stylish characters, each with their own four surprise accessories perfect for trading and collecting. The colorful fairies each come housed in their very own fairy home with bright, motion activated twinkle lights as well as light up fairy wings. The BFF dolls are available for $9.99 each (MSRP) for ages three and up.
"We are thrilled to bring the magical world of BFF Bright Fairy Friends to our fans nationwide," said Stephanie Simpson Bughi, Vice President Global Brand Marketing. "We know these dolls are super unique with their reusable surprise packaging, collectability and ability to engage the imagination of anyone that plays with them and we can't wait to hear what our fans have to say."
The full line of series 1 characters is currently available for purchase online and in store at Walmart, Target and Amazon.com
The official retail launch of BFF Bright Fairy Friends is also accompanied by a brand-new animated content series on YouTube chronicling the friendship and adventures among all the Bright Fairy Friends.
Partnering with Wildbrain, Funrise has produced a mix of animation and toy play videos featuring all the BFF Bright Fairy Friends characters, with new episodes being posted weekly. The series is available now and can be seen at the Bright Fairy Friends official YouTube channel page.
For more information about BFF, visit www.brightfairyfriendsdolls.com and at their social channels @brightfairyfriends on Instagram and Facebook.
About Funrise
Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise portfolio consists of its own brands including BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, FART NINJAS™ and RBUK, as well as licensed properties from premier partners.
Funrise is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA, with additional U.S. offices and showrooms in Minneapolis, MN and Bentonville, AR, and international offices in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong. Funrise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matrix Holdings Limited.
Media Contact
Eric VanSlyke
MWWPR
[email protected]
646-351-8502
SOURCE Funrise, Inc.