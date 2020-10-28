Funrise Toys Launches New Cat® Junior Crew™, Mixing Construction Play With Constructive Learning To Inspire The Youngest Builders

Now more than ever, parents of preschool age kids are looking for quality toys that will offer age-appropriate play patterns to support their development. The Cat Junior Crew product line includes a number of toys that do just that! The new line extends the existing Cat construction range and features five products for the preschool set. Fix-It Phillip, a large 12-inch vehicle, is filled with personality and designed to make learning fun and easy for young ones. It focuses on developing their fine motor skills and hand eye coordination as they interact with the chunky and friendly tool pals included. Each tool has a unique shape and specific purpose. When matched to its corresponding part on the bench, the tools activate different lights and Kid-Vroom Sounds™ to let children know they've completed the task successfully.

"Caterpillar has been a great partner and product line for us since the beginning of our partnership with them and we are so excited to bring the creative and interactive play to the preschool level," said Stephanie Simpson Bughi, Vice President Global Brand Marketing. "Our new toys bring the fun of construction play and mixes it with learning to give children an amazing and imaginative experience while also developing motor skills and hand-eye coordination. We know little ones love construction vehicles and we're looking forward to seeing what our fans think!"

Fix-It Philip is accompanied by the rest of the Cat Junior Crew, including the Junior Crew Construction Buddies assortment, Junior Crew Power Tracks Friends Train Set and the Junior Crew Lil' Mighty RC assortment.

The entire Cat Junior Crew ranges in price from $7.99 to $24.99 and is perfect for young children and preschoolers ages 2 and up, to engage in safe and imaginative play.

For more information about Cat Junior Crew, visit www.cattoysofficial.com and at their social channels @cattoysofficial on Instagram and Facebook.

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise portfolio consists of its own brands including BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, FART NINJAS™ and RBUK, as well as licensed properties from premier partners.

Funrise is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA, with additional U.S. offices and showrooms in Minneapolis, MN and Bentonville, AR, and international offices in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong. Funrise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matrix Holdings Limited.

About Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment."

