Funrise Unveils 'Pawsitively' Fun Toys Based On Their Animated Series, Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty™

Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty centers around a spirited and adorable kitty named Felicity who acquires magical and majestic powers. Part rainbow, part butterfly, part unicorn and 100 percent kitty, Felicity has transformative powers where she can shoot glow sticks from her paws, lasers from her horn, stretch and snap in rainbow mode, and clap thunderously with her butterfly wings. The comprehensive toy line includes innovative role play toys, toys with surprise reveals, collectible bobble head figures, action figures and playsets, plush and more, and will launch at major retailers this fall.

"We're excited to unveil our Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty toy line based on the TV series from our newly formed entertainment division," said Randy Shoemaker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Funrise. "The TV series reinforces the positive message that everyone is special and unique, and you don't have to be just one thing. And the Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty toy line delivers on that message by tapping into four iconic trends that girls love: rainbows, butterflies, unicorns and kitties!"

The key driver items from the Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty toy line include:

Oversized Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty Action Power Paws with motion-activated sounds and light up rainbow claws!

with motion-activated sounds and light up rainbow claws! Rainbow Kitty Vision Mask with prisma lenses that reveal a rainbow-colored world and a light up horn for unicorn power.

with prisma lenses that reveal a rainbow-colored world and a light up horn for unicorn power. Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty 9 Lives Surprise Assortment with plenty of unboxing fun revealing a multi-level mini-playset with lots of surprises and two collectible mini-figures and accessories in each kitty can.

with plenty of unboxing fun revealing a multi-level mini-playset with lots of surprises and two collectible mini-figures and accessories in each kitty can. Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty Fabulous Felicity Plush is a one-of-a-kind 14" plush with a vibrant rainbow coat and a super soft tail.

is a one-of-a-kind 14" plush with a vibrant rainbow coat and a super soft tail. Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty Groovin' Heads Assortment are 4 super cute character bobble heads showcasing each of Felicity's unique powers!

About Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys and games worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise creates toys and games for high-profile brands including TONKA®, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, SUNNY BUNNIES™ and WONDER PARK™. Funrise is also the creator, producer and brand owner of RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com/.

