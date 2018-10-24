Fuqi International Board Sets Record and Meeting Dates for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuqi International, Inc. ("Fuqi" or the "Company"), a designer of precious metal jewelry in China, announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") set the record and meeting dates for the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 8:40 am, local China time, which is November 14, 2018 at 7:40 pm, US Eastern Time. The record date for the Annual Meeting was set for October 2, 2018, and the Company's common stockholders of record as of October 2, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The sole proposal to be brought before the Company's common stockholders will be the re-election of the slate of the Board members to serve on the Board until the next annual meeting. Additional meeting details will be included in the Company's proxy materials, which will be mailed later this month to the record holders of the Company's common stock as of October 2, 2018.

The Company plans to make arrangements for stockholders who do not attend the meeting to listen to it via a telephone interface. The details of these arrangements will be disclosed in the Notice to the Stockholders that will be provided at a later date.

This Press Release is identical to the Press Release issued on October 8, 2018, but also contains Contact Information for the Company.



Contact Information:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick, Account Manager

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Phone: +1 646-694-8538

