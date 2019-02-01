Furniture China 2019 Opens Online Visitor Pre-registration

SHANGHAI, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online registration for Furniture China 2019 is available at www.furniture-china.cn until 18:00 on 7 September (Beijing time). Co-organized by CNFA and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd., the annual trade exhibition Furniture China will celebrate its 25th anniversary on 9-12 September at SNIEC in Pudong, Shanghai. In conjunction with Maison Shanghai at SWEECC, the events continue the commitment to bringing a higher level of furniture exhibition with around 3,500 exhibitors coming on stage to present new and diversified products and home decoration.