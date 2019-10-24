Furniture Company Inspires Modern Meeting Places

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching in Fall of 2019, Milwaukee-based Third Ward Furniture provides a highly curated and comprehensive line of tables, chairs, and accessories for modern meeting places. By targeting coworking spaces, startup companies, and coffeeshops, Third Ward aims to provide an easy-to-shop solution for creating spaces where people want to gather.

Third Ward's pieces are designed from durable, commercial-grade materials (laminates, solid wood, steel, and more) that are designed for use in high-traffic areas. Most items are highly customizable by finishes, fabrics, colors, and sizes to fit customer's exact needs.

Third Ward is built on a robust customer service and order fulfillment network that assures customers that they will receive the best care possible when they make a purchase. The company has been created to serve a consumer segment that desires an easy-to-shop collection that is tailored to the visual and functional needs of meeting and coworking spaces. In addition to its carefully considered product selection, Third Ward offers free shipping and optional upgraded shipping services to further meet customer needs.

Drawing its namesake from its hometown's most on-trend and artistic neighborhood, Third Ward Furniture takes inspiration from the latest trends in modern interior design. Lush, rich color stories are easy to tailor to established décor schemes and each collection's unique design elements are easy to blend with one another to create dynamic, engaging spaces. The ethos of Third Ward considers the reasons why and the mechanics of how people come together, and each item is carefully selected to create the best gathering places possible.

The Third Ward website provides an elevated shopping experience that allows customers to truly visualize the environment they wish to create. Highly stylized photography (some attached), rich video assets, and consumer-centered web design creates a personalized shopping experience that cuts through the noise of today's ecommerce landscape.

