Furniture Maker Uhuru Introduces High-Design, Affordable Work-from-Home Office Brand--Propr™

Propr's initial product offerings include a sleek collection of home office desks with plans to quickly roll out seating as well as lounging, contextual and architectural products over the next year. Propr's product line-up is inclusive of Uhuru's home-centric, quality designs with an affordable twist and a color palette of greens.

Propr offers high-design items at about a third of the cost of the main Uhuru line, ranging from $99 to $800.

"The launch of Propr serves as an additional mechanism to the continued growth of Uhuru's House of Brands with an attainable, yet premium-aesthetic line," said Leo Lucisano, CEO of Uhuru Design. "Propr gives us the opportunity to offer transparent, durable, long-term solutions to remote workers who had to install pop-up offices at their kitchen tables during the coronavirus pandemic, but demand and deserve more."

Propr capitalizes on the resimmercial trend, incorporating a home-centric atmosphere into the work environment. It leans into the work-from-home market, which exploded in the wake of the pandemic. According to a study by Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research , 42% of the U.S. labor force—157 million people— are now working from home full time, with the upsurge in working from home largely here to stay .

"Propr is representative of Uhuru's distinguished designs, while incorporating a lighter, brighter and more colorful element that stays true to our New American Design roots," said Jason Horvath, co-founder, chief creative officer and president of Uhuru. "We have always tried to marry the best of form and function, and this new product line allow us to do it on a bigger scale and to reach a broader audience with its affordability and elegance."

Uhuru said it is also planning to roll out a branded custom offering for retail, hospitality and high-end residential as the next step in its evolution to be the leading furniture maker for wherever and however customers work, learn and live.

For more information on Propr and to see its esteemed collection, visit www.proproffice.com . Stay connected with Propr on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about Uhuru, visit www.uhurudesign.com/ .

About Propr

The world has gone WFH, and we're here for it. Propr Office is a new brand that's setting out to simplify working from home. We give you bespoke-quality design, fast shipping and even concierge design services. So you can get more inspired, be more focused, and feel like the boss. Because at home, you basically are.

About Uhuru Design

Uhuru Design is a furniture design firm based in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Established in 2004 by graduates from the Rhode Island School of Design, Uhuru focuses on designing and building custom high-end furniture with reclaimed materials that placed Uhuru at the forefront of New American Design. With over a decade and a half of experience, Uhuru has grown to include a contract division that specializes in commercial furniture and building brand-specific products and a direct-to-consumer line under the Propr™ brand. Uhuru is fiercely committed to sustainability and thoughtful sourcing as an integral part of its design and manufacturing and is proud of its work on a vast range of projects, furniture installations and interior environment alongside leading designers and global brands. For more information visit: https://www.uhurudesign.com/

Media Contact:

Sawyer Lipari

Lambert & Co.

(313) 309-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Uhuru Design