Furniture Market to Reach $877.43 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Furniture Market by Type (RTA, Residential, and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global furniture industry was estimated at $556.36 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $877.43 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Surge in disposable income, rise in infrastructure investment in both the residential and commercial sectors, and growing inclination of customers toward modular furniture drive the global furniture market. On the other hand, increase in raw material prices and environmental restrictions associated with deforestation impede the growth to some extent. However, development of eco-friendly raw materials, developments in the E-commerce industry, and upsurge in disposable income of individuals are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge disruptions in the supply chain. Also, the majority of manufacturing units came to temporary closure in order to comply with the concurrent rules & regulations, especially in the initial period. This, in turn, impacted the global furniture market negatively.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The residential segment to dominate by 2031-

By type, the residential segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global furniture market share in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2031. Improved global economy has heightened the expenditure capability of consumers which has heightened the sale of furniture items, this in turn, is driving the growth of the segment. The commercial segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rising government expenditure on public facility propels the segment growth.

The specialty stores segment to rule the roost-

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for nearly half of the global furniture market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. This is owing to the fact that wide range of furniture category is offered in specialty stores. However, the e-commerce segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in association of internet and e-shopping with consumers in the developing economies.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global furniture market. Surge in disposable income of people and growth of the real estate and hospitality industries in the region drive the market in the region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rapid rise in westernization and increase in infrastructural growth in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5147

Key Players in the industry-

Durham Furniture Inc.

Masco Corporation

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Steelcase Inc.

Okamura Corporation

Haworth, Inc.

HNI Corporation

Kimball International, Inc.

L. & J.G. STICKLEY, INC.

Heritage Home Group LLC

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Back to College Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

North America Furniture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2031

Laundry Detergent Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research