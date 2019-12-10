Furniture Today Celebrates Record Attendance at 2019 Leadership Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Today, a BridgeTower Media property that delivers the industry's top news, events and information, today announced record attendance at its 23rd annual Leadership Conference. The upscale event, which took place from December 3-5 at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida, attracted a record number of more than 500 furniture retailers, manufacturers and suppliers.

Attendees were joined by the industry's top leaders including CEOs and Senior Executives from Badcock Home Furniture, Bob's Discount Furniture, El Dorado Furniture, Ethan Allen, Furniture Fair, and Wayfair, among others. The Leadership Conference featured panels, keynotes and high-end networking events to discuss the hottest furniture trends, marketing strategies and outlook for the sector.

"Every year we take our flagship Leadership Conference to the next level and having topped 500 attendees is an exciting milestone," said Bill McLoughlin, Editor-in-Chief of Furniture Today. "This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of conversations and the luxury experience we provide - from five-star accommodations to networking with industry titans on world-class golf courses. I want to thank our sponsors, attendees and participants for joining us. We look forward to seeing them next year."

During the conference, Furniture Today also recognized Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO of Ethan Allen with the 2019 Service to the Industry Award and Kloss Furniture with the Furniture Industry Leadership Award. Mr. Kathwari was honored for his decades of contributions to the industry, and Kloss Furniture was recognized for a successful year of growth and its new innovative store formats.

"It was an honor to recognize Farooq and Kloss Furniture this year. Farooq is a true trailblazer in the furniture industry and a role model for his work supporting worthy causes. Kloss Furniture is a true story of perseverance and commitment that we can all embrace to grow our industry in the years ahead," added McLoughlin.

