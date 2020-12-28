Furniture Today Names Sheila Long O'Mara as Executive Editor

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Today , a BridgeTower Media brand and the home furnishings industry's leading resource for news, information and educational events, today announced that furnishings industry veteran Sheila Long O'Mara has joined the company in the role of Executive Editor.

Long O'Mara's appointment marks her return to Furniture Today, where she held a number of roles, including upholstery editor, fabric editor, and editor-in-chief of Kids Today, earlier in her career. Long O'Mara is taking over the role from David Perry, who is retiring after a distinguished 37-year career at Furniture Today.

In her new role, Long O'Mara will help set the overall editorial direction of Furniture Today's bedding business and industry-leading Bedding Conference, while driving new product initiatives across the brand. She will report to Editor-in-Chief Bill McLoughlin.

"Sheila is the ideal leader to help us execute our growth plans and meet the tremendous demand for bedding and furniture news, content and events," said Bill McLoughlin, Editor-in-Chief of Furniture Today. "Her diverse experience in editorial, advertising, and marketing will enhance our ability to better serve our readers and advertisers. Sheila's fresh thinking and longstanding industry relationships are a great asset to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her back."

"Hiring an industry veteran like Sheila is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to invest in Furniture Today," said Adam Reinebach, President and CEO at BridgeTower. "Sheila will help us build upon the strong foundation, content and legacy within bedding that Furniture Today is known for. On behalf of our entire company, I want to thank Dave Perry, a true industry pioneer, for his coverage of this industry and years of dedication to Furniture Today."

"Furniture Today is the leading voice for the home furnishings industry, and I'm honored to join Bill and his team," said Long O'Mara. "Furniture Today has successfully transitioned to new all-digital formats, hitting new records in readership and event attendance. Retailers see Furniture Today as their partner of choice, and I'm looking forward to using my experience to help the team build on its achievements."

Long O'Mara has rich experience in the home furnishings industry. Prior to joining Furniture Today, she was vice president at Steinreich Communications, leading the agency's home furnishings division. She also has over 25 years of journalism experience in multiple publications including Home Furnishings Business, Furniture Today, Greensboro, N.C., News & Record, and The Elkin, N.C., Tribune.

BridgeTower hosts more than 250 events annually, including 25 conferences and award programs honoring diverse professionals and women in business, throughout the U.S. BridgeTower's news, content, and events reach more than 1.3 million people nationally.

About Furniture Today

Furniture Today, a BridgeTower Media brand, is the home furnishings industry's leading business information resource. The site, furnituretoday.com , keeps its growing audience informed and educated with breaking news, feature stories, research, and lists covering industry leaders and influencers. With almost 185,000 unique visitors a month, its popular On The Record podcast, videos, webinars and dozens of annual events, Furniture Today is the premier resource for the furniture industry.

