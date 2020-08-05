Furr's™ Reopens with Launch of AYCE Marketplace™ and Introduces New ToGoKitchens.com™ Concept

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for buffet-style dining, Furr's™ is reopening restaurants with new service concepts to cater to their customers and the current climate spurred by the coronavirus. The AYCE Marketplace™ concept— All You Can Eat Without Leaving Your Seat™— meets COVID-19 safety measures, while allowing the brand to continue serving on freshness, quality, innovation, and convenience. ToGoKitchens.com™, commonly known as ghost kitchens, are also being added to AYCE Marketplace locations.

"Like many other businesses, we've had to shift our focus and vision of service. The pandemic has affected everyone around the globe," said Marketing Manager Misty Moren. "With employees and guests being our top priority, we had to come together as a team and figure out how we can safely and successfully move forward, all while staying attuned to the new operational regulations and the fact that we're in an ever-changing situation with the pandemic. Our priority is to protect our guests and our team members, while still being able to offer the top-notch service and food that our guests expect."

AYCE Marketplace has launched in 11 locations and will be unveiled in other markets as permitted by local reopening procedures. The new AYCE Marketplace will continue to offer all-you-can-eat but elevated with table service. Guests will now have food served directly to their tables, so they do not need to leave their seats. Guest's favorite menu offerings still taste better than ever, with some seasonal favorites from our other brands sprinkled on the menu throughout the year. Guests may order individual meals and family meals. Menu selections and prices will vary by location.

The New AYCE Marketplace will also unveil a new shopping component, featuring freshly prepared and packaged hot and chilled foods to-go, pre-cooked and cooked bulk sides and meals, and dry goods available for purchase. Customers may pick up fresh milk, vegetables, and other grocery essentials. Refrigerated foods will include suggested heating instructions so fans may enjoy their favorites at their convenience and in the comfort of their homes.

Moren added, "As people are more conscious of their trips outside of their homes, we've developed a one-stop-shop for them to pick up delicious hot or cold meals plus other goods they may need and use in their kitchens. These shifts in service allow us to maintain our commitments to convenience and innovation while also offering our employees an opportunity to return to work."

We are excited to introduce our new TogoKitchens.com concept that will bring new locations of everyone's favorite brands for takeout and delivery to areas across the country. With three sites open and 30+ locations opening in about 90 days, TogoKitchens.com will provide delivery or takeout orders from Zio's Italian Kitchen™, Sushi Zushi™, Tahoe Joe's™, Hops Wings & Burger Bar™ and Don Pablo's Cantina™.

"These unprecedented times have inspired team VitaNova Brands™ to work together and challenged us to create new and exciting ways to enjoy our food and the friendly team members," Moren said. "Adding TogoKitchens.com is just another way for guests to enjoy our food, even if it may have never been available in their area previously, from the comfort of their own home."

The AYCE Marketplaces will offer dine-in service as regulated by CDC and local guidelines, to-go, and curbside pickup. Hours of operation vary by location but will mostly remain the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic unless otherwise determined by local governments. For more information about the AYCE Marketplace, including restaurant locations, visit www.AYCEMarketplace.com, www.togokitchens.com or www.vitanovabrands.com

