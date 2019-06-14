Furry Friends and a Welcoming Workplace
Jun 14, 2019, 14:54 ET
MISSION, Kan., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Pets are more than just members of the family – they also make great co-workers. As more offices work to create pet-friendly environments, a survey conducted by Mars Petcare shows that workspaces allowing furry friends are more likely to attract and retain (human) talent. Consider these four ways to make your workplace more pet-friendly and find more information at BetterCitiesForPets.com.
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Share this article