Further Advancements in COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent articles in Experimental Biology and Medicine highlight new advances in COVID-19 biology and treatment. In an effort to provide the scientific community with important information on COVID-19, at the rapid pace required to protect our global health care workers and bring useful therapies to end the pandemic, manuscripts are being handled at an accelerated rate. To accomplish this our EBM Editor-in-Chief is handling all COVID-19 manuscripts to make sure they receive a thorough but accelerated review. The Publisher of EBM, SAGE, is making sure that accepted COVID-19 manuscripts are processed rapidly, immediately available via Online First, and are open access. EBM will continue to inform the scientific community and the public of these published articles through Press Releases.

EBM has recently accepted three Minireviews on Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 genome structure, clinical trials, and outstanding issues. The Minireviews cover the value of chest computed tomography (CT) (Wong et al, 2020), the multiple organ pathology found in COVID-19 patients (Aferwerky, 2020), and the host immune response and its dysregulation caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (Upadhyay et al, 2020). We have also recently published an important Commentary regarding the possibility of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 via sweat (Propper, 2020).

The Corresponding Authors of these articles had the following comments on the importance of their contribution. Dr. Hong Liu in the Advanced Medical Imaging Center and School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK (USA) speaking of his article 'The role of chest computed tomography in the management of COVID-19: A review of results and recommendations (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220938315)' said, "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt worldwide. This mini-review compiles the various agency and expert recommendations, together with studies published thus far to provide a thorough understanding of the role of chest CT in the detection and management of COVID-19."

Dr. Henok Afewerky in the Department of Neurobiology at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan (China), discussing his article ' Pathology and pathogenicity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220942126)' said, "The coronavirus pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on lives across the world. To assist efforts to contain and mitigate the rapidly evolving COVID-19 either-or should a similar viral plague occur in the future, a continuous critical survey of studies will be vital to addressing the global crisis."

Dr. Mohd Nazam Ansari in the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology, College of Pharmacy, at Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia), speaking of his article 'Role of inflammatory markers in corona virus disease (COVID-19) patients: A review (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220939477)' said, "This review provides a short overview on the pathophysiology of COVID-19 and role of activated inflammatory markers. Cytokine storm syndrome in critically ill COVID-19 patients presented with high inflammatory mediators, systemic inflammation, and multiple organ failure. Among various inflammatory mediators, the level of interleukins (IL-2, IL-7, IL-10), G-CSF, MIP1A, MCP1, and TNF-α was reported to be higher in critically ill patients. Understanding this molecular mechanism of ILs, T cells, and dendritic cells will be helpful in designing vaccines and novel drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 infection."

Dr. Ruth Propper in the Department of Psychology at Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ (USA) discussing her article entitled 'Is sweat a possible route of transmission of SARS-CoV-2? (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220935409)' said, "Given the high health burden of Sars-CoV-2 and the many unknowns associated with the disease, research on how it transmits is important for public health. Ultimately, knowledge of how transmission occurs - by ruling out or including routes - can be translated into practical action to help people be safe."

Dr. Steven R. Goodman, Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine, said, "EBM will continue to inform the scientific community and the public of our published COVID-19 articles through Press Releases. To do their best work for the Global Community, researchers need rapid dissemination of COVID-19 studies and ideas from the worldwide scientific community. The public needs the same to make safe choices for themselves and their family members, during the Pandemic."

