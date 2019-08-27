Fusion Autism Center reaches milestone by opening 40th Autism Therapy Center

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Autism Center (FAC) is proud to announce the official opening of their 40th Autism Therapy Center in Augusta, Ga. As an expansion of Florida Autism Center, the organization now operates 32 centers in Florida and 8 centers in Georgia.

"I am overjoyed to announce this significant milestone! Our goal is to increase the availability of our valuable services, so we can continue to positively impact the lives of children and families. Making a positive impact on a child's life is all the motivation we need to continue expanding our footprint," proclaimed Chief Executive Officer, Kristy Rohwedder.

FAC provides center-based treatment to children on the autism spectrum based on the basic principles of Applied Behavior Analysis and has a specific focus on early intensive behavioral intervention, verbal behavior (language) training, and social skills training. FAC provides the highest quality ABA therapy based on scientific best practices.

"FAC is committed to each and every family through the many programs that we offer. We are not only here to see every child succeed, but also their families," said Melissa King, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, and Chief Clinical Officer.

"FAC has an ongoing partnership with the University of Florida that allows the most cutting-edge, data-based ABA research to be implemented immediately across all locations. Applied behavior analysis is not just a therapy, it is a way of life," said Dr. Timothy Vollmer, Ph.D., BCBA-D, University of Florida and FAC Affiliate.

The new state of the art facility is located at 1237 Augusta West Parkway, Augusta, Ga., 30909. Continued expansion plans are underway to open 10 additional centers in Georgia by the end of 2019.

FAC is currently enrolling clients, offering private tours, and helping parents navigate through the insurance approval process. For a complete listing of FAC centers, please visit Flautism.com and Fusionautism.com. Call 866-610-0580 for more information or to schedule a private tour.

Contact: Courtney Albright Phone: (866) 610-0580 Email: calbright@flautism.com

SOURCE Florida Autism Center