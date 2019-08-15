Fusion Awarded 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Fusion SD-WAN a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.

Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honored to be recognized for our advanced SD-WAN services, and for our experience and expertise in delivering innovative, resilient and flexible managed solutions to solve the complex problems of large enterprise customers. We are delighted to be acknowledged for our vision and execution in helping drive the fast-growing SD-WAN market segment."

Fusion has made significant investments in its software-defined network infrastructure, integrating its SD-WAN solution into its robust nationwide network and enabling it to provide the agility and economics of a hybrid WAN with the deployment speed and flexibility of a cloud-based service. Facilitating the ability to offer both on-net and off-net options, Fusion's network integration further allows the company to optimize the delivery, implementation and management of its leading edge solution.

Fusion's fully-managed solution utilizes bandwidth more efficiently to ensure the highest level of application performance while lowering bandwidth and hardware costs. It automatically directs network traffic over the best performing WAN connection for optimized performance and reroutes traffic in the event of a link failure to ensure uptime. It provides comprehensive monitoring and visibility across multiple WAN links to enable efficient management and control over a customer's WAN.

"Congratulations to Fusion for receiving a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Fusion SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Fusion in 2019 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

