Fusion Connect Adds Advanced Security and Remote Workforce Capabilities that Optimize the Performance of Mission-Critical Business Applications

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of collaboration and secure networking solutions for the connected enterprise and hybrid workforce, announces additions to its portfolio of services that address the challenges associated with a distributed workforce. Their single device solution delivers an industry-leading unified threat management (UTM) suite coupled with advanced SD-WAN services designed specifically to meet the business needs of mid-market and enterprise companies.

The flexible solution provides reliable and secure application performance to workers regardless of their location while giving IT a unified management and analytics portal with the ability to optimize security and application performance. Fusion Connect couples this solution with a white glove design, onboarding, and management approach that provide a single point of contact across the entire process. This allows the solution to be tailored to each customer's unique business needs, considering their physical and remote workforce locations. The result is a highly tuned solution that optimizes application performance, availability, latency, and security in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

The solution itself is built using industry-leading edge devices that integrate security and SD-WAN into a single device, eliminating the need to deploy multiple devices at the edge. A single on-premises or remote-worker-based device can be remotely managed in a way that enhances business performance and security across the network and at every endpoint. In addition, Remote Access VPN is an integrated part of the solution and can be seamlessly managed using a single portal. By taking a holistic view of network performance, availability, and security, companies can enhance their overall business outcomes for every user type, application, and network resource.

"Our enhanced SD-WAN capabilities are essential for today's decentralized workforce. Employees can be connected via Remote Access VPN or a full-blown SD-WAN solution at their location," said Jeff Blackey, SVP of Product at Fusion Connect. "And for IT teams, our enhanced SD-WAN portal provides visibility into site-level and individual circuit performance, application utilization, and security events. Network administrators have the option to make security policy changes directly in the portal, without engaging a support team."

"Fusion Connect is unique in the industry in providing a managed SD-WAN solution that leverages three of the top SD-WAN infrastructure providers. Our solution enables our customers to prioritize their mission-critical business applications to ensure optimal employee productivity while simultaneously protecting their business environment from cyberattacks, even for a remote workforce.," said Michael Miller, CIO of Fusion Connect.

With these new capabilities, Fusion Connect continues to evolve its product portfolio to better serve customers' networking, communications, and security needs to integrate corporate locations and a hybrid workforce. To learn more about Fusion Connect's approach to enabling the connected enterprise, please join our "Reopening Roundtable" on April 14, 2021, at 2 pm EST, where a panel of technologists and business strategists will discuss the path to reopening in a post-pandemic world.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

