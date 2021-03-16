Fusion Connect adds Channel Veteran Rick Ribas as Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances

Rick has more than 30 years' experience helping technology companies leverage channel partners to create a competitive advantage. His experience at leading technology brands, including LogMeIn and Intelisys, is invaluable to Fusion Connect and our partners. During his career, Rick has founded and sold two telecommunications companies and served as SVP of Channel and Alliances at Intelisys for over 10 years, where he tripled revenues before selling to ScanSource.

"I am thrilled to join the Fusion Connect team," said Rick Ribas. "Fusion Connect's vision for enabling the connected enterprise and supporting hybrid workforces along with its customer-focused culture is what brought me to the company. In addition, the senior management team at Fusion Connect are true channel champions and second to none in the UCaaS and network services business."

"With Rick, we've filled out our senior leadership team at Fusion Connect," said Mario DeRiggi, Chief Revenue Officer. "Rick will support taking our channel efforts to the next level, increasing the value of our partnership, as well as supporting Fusion Connect's key business objectives. Having worked with Rick before, I know that he will have an immediate impact on the company, our customers, and partners," added DeRiggi.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

