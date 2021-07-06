Fusion Connect Expands Channel Team to Accelerate its Channel Program

ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of collaboration and secure networking solutions for the connected enterprise and hybrid workforce, announced today the appointment of Samantha Zuniga as Vice President of Channel Operations and Programs, Diane Frazzetta as Regional Vice President of Channel Sales in the East, and Jorel Potts as Senior Channel Manager in the West.

The Fusion Connect Partner Program is designed to give the power and flexibility to the partners and their customers to identify the right combination of tools and solutions to enable optimized business application delivery and provide secure and unified communications across all channels and workstyles. With Fusion's vendor independent full technology stack offering, channel partners and their clients can increase employee productivity, improve collaboration, and create top performing organizations - all with a single reliable solutions partner.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Samantha, Diane, and Jorel to the Fusion Connect team," said Rick Ribas, Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Fusion Connect. "They bring a customer centric, results-oriented approach that will enable the continued growth of our channel partner program by delivering a frictionless experience for our partners."

Samantha Zuniga will lead the National Channel Operation and Program team, with a focus on ensuring a consistent experience for customers and partners across regions and programs. She joins Fusion Connect from Intelisys where she was known for delivering exceptional support across the channel partner ecosystem.

Diane Frazzetta will lead the East region channel sales team, with a focus on expanding the Fusion Connect footprint by providing a seamless sales experience for partners. She has a long history in channel sales with companies like LogMeIn and Intelisys where she successfully led the growth of regional channel sales.

Jorel Potts will spearhead channel sales in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and New Mexico, with a focus on engaging with local partner representatives to enable a smooth sales journey that delivers real business value to their customers. He brings more than 30 years of channel sales experience at companies like PAETEC, Windstream, AT&T, Lucent, and Avaya.

"As Fusion Connect continues to grow and transform, we remain committed to expanding service and support for partners, and increasing distribution through our Channel Program," said Mario DeRiggi, Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect. "With the hybrid work model here to stay, our integrated solution stack puts Fusion Connect in a unique position to flexibly meet virtually any business requirements for our partners and their customers."

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

