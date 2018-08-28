Fusion Financial Partners Announces Oxinas Partners Wealth Management Launches as an Independent Registered Investment Advisor

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxinas Partners Wealth Management, headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN, is announcing its launch as an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

The team offers customized financial planning, investment management, and 401(k) retirement plan services in order to help individuals, families, and businesses reach their financial goals.

The team is led by Gary Bouch, Partner; Brian Coxon, Partner; and Matthew Wagner, Partner. Joining Bouch, Coxon and Wagner are Eileen Staub, Office Manager; and Ashleigh Foley, Administrative Assistant.

"The advanced capabilities of technology, custody, and service options available to independent RIAs were the biggest factors in our decision to launch our own independent RIA," said Bouch. "We believe this move best positions us to serve our clients' ever evolving needs in wealth accumulation and retirement planning."

Oxinas leveraged the comprehensive consulting services of Fusion Financial Partners for its RIA launch, due diligence, project management and hybrid revenue stream solutions.

"Independent RIAs enjoy an unprecedented combination of freedom, flexibility, and choice, as well as custom-tailored wealth management offerings to build their business upon," said Mike Papedis, CEO & Founder of Fusion Financial Partners. "Working with the Oxinas Partners team, it was apparent to me throughout the entire process their clients' interests were priority number one. This is also evident in their decision to select Schwab Advisor Services, bringing world-class capabilities the team will leverage in serving clients and attracting other advisors."

Oxinas Partners formed strategic relationships with leading providers in the industry, including Schwab Advisor Services, who will act as primary custodian for client investment assets.

Prior to launching as an independent RIA, the team's Partners met and operated through Waddell & Reed in the independent contractor division. Prior to Waddell & Reed, Bouch was an advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, UBS Financial Services, and a graduate of the Foreign Language Center U.S. Army.

About Oxinas Partners Wealth Management



Oxinas Partners provides comprehensive solutions to clients in the areas of Financial Planning, Investment Management and 401(k) Retirement Plans. For more information, please visit www.oxinaspartners.com.

