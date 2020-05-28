Fusion Health Acquires Kalos, Inc.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health announced that it has completed its acquisition of 100% voting and non-voting shares of Kalos, Inc. Kalos, a leader in pharmacy management solutions, is located in Topeka, Kansas. The company is nationally recognized for its proven software in retail pharmacies, universities, and correctional facilities.

Kalos was founded in 1940 under the name State Typewriter Co. In 1960, Jim Springer Sr. purchased the company later to be joined by Al Rimmel in 1961. At that time, the company sold and serviced typewriters and copiers. With the change from typewriters to office equipment the company rebranded its name to State Office Systems, Inc.

The company later opened another division to develop custom management software for pharmacies located in correctional institutions and university health centers and again changed its name to Kalos, Inc. Jim Springer, Jr. has worked for Kalos for over 40 years, the last 20 years as Owner and President.

Fusion Health is an industry leader in Electronic Health Records (EHR) within the corrections industry as well as other government run agencies. Recognized by .INC as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the past three years, Fusion's acquisition of Kalos will allow for its expansion and diversification in its markets and product offerings.

Bryan Jakovcic, Fusion's Founder and President entered the corrections industry in 2010. "Seeing an underserved and underdeveloped market, I saw that I could make a difference by providing quality, cutting edge solutions. By having the patient population managed by our technology we could provide timely information to one of the sickest patient populations in the country," stated Jakovcic.

"Since our entry into the market, and in working with Kalos' team on numerous implementations, I always felt that the Kalos team would be a perfect fit in our vision, culture and mission. This acquisition will allow us to provide our client base with a greater level of service and innovation," stated Jakovcic.

Jakovcic confirmed that Kalos will continue to operate under its current brand name and will be absorbed into Fusion as an operating subsidiary with the staff remaining in Topeka.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed although financing was arranged by JP Morgan Chase. Fusion was advised on the transaction by Militia Hill Capital Advisors.

