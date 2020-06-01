Fusion Marketing Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Marketing Group, a full-service recruitment marketing agency focusing solely on the healthcare industry, is proud to celebrate a decade in business.

"Since our inception in 2010, Fusion Marketing Group has consistently attracted, engaged, and converted healthcare professionals into effective new hires for our clients," Marianne Santilli, the co-founder of Fusion Marketing Group, says. "We're immensely pleased to have grown and fostered professional relationships with some of the country's leading hospitals and health systems and look forward to establishing even more in the years to come."

The past decade has seen tremendous growth for Fusion Marketing Group, including nearly doubling the company's staff and increasing revenue by over 550%. Clients include Duke Nursing, WMCHealth, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Northeast Georgia Health System, Mary Washington Healthcare, and NCH Healthcare System.

"Marianne and I had a vision of what would make healthcare recruitment marketing more effective, and we're so proud of the team and client partners that have made that vision a reality," Georgia Dardick, Fusion's co-founder said.

Fusion Marketing Group features a proven track record in both increasing applicants for hard-to-fill positions while improving the ROI on investment budgets. Their evidence-based solutions are driven by an in-depth understanding of the mindsets of healthcare applicants gained through their investment in proprietary market research and marketing analytics.

"We know recruiting in healthcare is different," Santilli says. "From formulating the strategy to implementing the tactics and analyzing the results, our mission is Fusion's tagline: "Where Recruitment Marketing Works."

About Fusion Marketing Group

Fusion Marketing Group, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a full-service recruitment marketing agency that focuses solely in healthcare. Through a combination of research, analytics and creativity, Fusion helps their clients convert candidates into qualified applicants at higher rates and lower costs. Their services include employer branding, website design, traditional, digital, and search marketing, social media, traditional and virtual hiring events, referral programs, and more.

To learn more about Fusion Marketing Group, visit fusionideas.com.

Media Contact

Georgia Dardick, Fusion Marketing Group, Inc.

[email protected]

561-706-1073

SOURCE Fusion Marketing Group, Inc.