Fusion NFT™️ Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ Plans to Acquire Phoenix Waters Productions

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG), the Fusion NFT™️ blockchain company, has announced plans to acquire Phoenix Waters Productions, an award-winning multinational production company with offices in Hong Kong and London developing films, series, and variety shows for local and international audiences, at an aggregate valuation price of HKD 35 million.

This acquisition comes at the back of the news last month that Phoenix Waters Productions will be producing "Crypto Keepers" – Asia's first NFT drama series. As the world's only publicly traded Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️ is disrupting the arts and collectibles industry with blockchain technology through their proprietary Fusion NFTs™️. NFTs or non-fungible tokens have recently taken the art and music worlds by storm.

A British Chinese filmmaker and former banker who spent his life striving to bring the East and West together, Phoenix Waters Productions' CEO & Founder Bizhan Tong has a plan to resurrect the Hong Kong entertainment industry for the international market, and has set his eyes on accomplishing greater things in the media and entertainment industry with the use of blockchain technology.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bizhan said "I am very excited about this acquisition due to the synergies which lie between Phoenix Waters Productions and Coinllectibles™️. With blockchain technology permeating the media and entertainment industry, the possibilities are endless in film making and production to evolve the experience and engagement audiences have with media and entertainment that will transform the industry."

Likewise, the management at Coinllectibles™️ shares the same sentiments. "We are happy to acquire Phoenix Waters Productions as we see the potential of producing valuable media and entertainment physical assets for the crypto community through our proprietary Fusion NFTs™️. This acquisition of Phoenix Waters Productions will help us achieve this goal," said Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️.

Upcoming productions include Hong Kong drama series Forensic Psychologist shooting next month with an English language version also in development, a Cantonese remake of Richard Linklater's Tape with original writer Stephen Belber involved, Hong Kong's biggest zombie film in history Chungking Mansions featuring an international cast, Asia's 1st NFT drama series Crypto Keepers, and the first major Hong Kong superhero drama series Evos. Lockdown, an international thriller shot in multiple countries including the UK and Hong Kong was recently completed and is set for release later this year.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Phoenix Waters Productions (Hong Kong)

Based in the UK, Phoenix Waters Productions (Hong Kong) Limited is a production company developing award-winning films, series, and variety shows for local and international audiences.

Having partnered with Asia Television (ATV) last year before later establishing AMM Global, and benefiting from the relationships with major studios from across the world nurtured over the last decade, the company develops entertainment media to bring local stories to global audiences and support the entertainment industry across the region.

Creating high concept, top quality stories across all formats, its purpose is to tell stories that enrich the mind, developing tales that go beyond the limits of imagination, with a commercially viable approach to continue its growth around the globe.

With various productions set to shoot over the coming months, the company attracts major global talent, and is run by a team with the proven creative and financial expertise to bring value for investors, creative joy for artists, and entertainment for viewers.

About Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

