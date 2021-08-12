Fusion Pharmaceuticals and TRIUMF Announce Expanded R&D Collaboration for Actinium Supply Production

Fusion and TRIUMF to collaborate to produce actinium based on technology developed by TRIUMF

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, and TRIUMF, Canada's particle accelerator centre, today announced that the companies have entered into the next phase of their collaboration agreement for the development, production, and supply of actinium-225. Fusion will provide to TRIUMF funding to further develop technology to produce actinium-225 and in return Fusion will have rights, including preferred access and pricing, to the resulting alpha-emitting medical isotope.

"As we advance our growing pipeline of actinium-based targeted alpha therapies (TATs), we are focused on expanding our manufacturing capabilities and continuing to proactively address and prioritize actinium supply. This supports our strategic plans to develop differentiated radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of cancers with high unmet medical need," said Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. "We are excited to expand our collaborative relationship with TRIUMF, a leader in isotope production, marking an important step to further expand actinium-225 production and supply."

"Through its TAT platform technology, Fusion has the opportunity to unlock the full potential of actinium, an alpha-emitting isotope with the ability to deliver a potent, highly localized payload to cancer cells, " said TRIUMF Innovations CEO, Kathryn Hayashi. "With this next phase, we are solidifying our partnership with a premier developer of innovative actinium radiopharmaceuticals to deepen TRIUMF's leadership position in isotope production and impact the cancer treatment landscape."

TRIUMF Director and CEO, Nigel Smith, Ph.D. added, "This marks an important milestone in the existing collaboration between Fusion and TRIUMF. Our partnership is generating new ideas and innovations that validate the important role TRIUMF has at the forefront of the global medical isotope ecosystem. Together TRIUMF and Fusion are laying the groundwork for major breakthroughs that will benefit the lives of countless patients around the world."

In December 2020, Fusion and TRIUMF entered a collaboration and supply agreement to develop, produce and procure the supply of actinium-225 to Fusion. As part of this agreement, Fusion will continue its investment of up to $25 million (CAD) in TRIUMF to advance technology and processes for actinium-225 production.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3); and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1). In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Repair Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. Fusion recently entered into an agreement with Hamilton, Ontario-based McMaster University to build a 27,000 square foot current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility designed to support manufacturing of the Company's growing pipeline of TATs.

About TRIUMF

TRIUMF is Canada's particle accelerator centre. The lab is a hub for discovery and innovation, inspired by a half-century of ingenuity in answering some of nature's most challenging questions. From the hunt for the smallest particles in the universe to the development of new technologies, TRIUMF is pushing frontiers in research, while training the next generation of leaders in science, medicine, and industry. Learn more about TRIUMF's work to produce actinium-225 here.

About TRIUMF Innovations

TRIUMF Innovations Inc. is TRIUMF's business interface and commercialization arm, connecting Canada's particle accelerator centre to the private sector via industry partnerships, licensing, and company creation. TRIUMF Innovations provides pathways for businesses to access the expertise and infrastructure at TRIUMF and across the TRIUMF network.

Forward Looking Statements

