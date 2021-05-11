Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

Phase 1 study of FPI-1434 Phase 1 enrollment continues on track for data in 1H2022

Continuing expansion of pipeline of targeted alpha therapies through recently completed transactions

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided an update on clinical and corporate developments.

"We continue to advance our Phase 1 study of FPI-1434," said Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. "In anticipation of data and determination of a recommended Phase 2 dose in the first half of 2022, we are amending the study protocol to define tumor-specific cohorts based upon IGF-1R expression and tumor uptake as seen to date in the Phase 1 study."

Dr. Valliant continued, "In parallel, we are building a diverse pipeline of alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals. We expect to file our investigational new drug (IND) application for FPI-1966 in the second quarter of this year. In addition, we recently completed the acquisition of IPN-1087, a first-in-class small molecule beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), which is expressed on multiple solid tumors and which we plan to convert into alpha-emitting FPI-2059. These programs demonstrate the depth and versatility of Fusion's radiopharmaceutical platform and our potential to treat a broad array of solid tumors with high unmet medical need.

"Evidenced by our recent presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, we are excited about the potential to evaluate Fusion's TATs in combination with the latest generation of cancer therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors (DDRis). Our recently announced collaborations with Merck and AstraZeneca enable us to explore these combination therapies and highlight the growing interest in TAT therapies."

Recent Highlights and Future Milestones

Corporate Updates

On May 6 , Fusion announced that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R). The planned Phase 1 combination trial will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the combination and is expected to initiate approximately six to nine months after achieving the recommended Phase 2 dose in the ongoing Phase 1 study of FPI-1434 monotherapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Fusion will sponsor the study and Merck will supply KEYTRUDA.

FPI-1434 Monotherapy

Fusion continues to advance the multi-dose portion of its Phase 1 study evaluating FPI-1434 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The dose-finding study is enrolling patients at sites in Canada , the United States and Australia .

, and . Fusion anticipates reporting Phase 1 multi-dose safety and imaging data, and the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule, in the first half of 2022.

FPI-1434 Combination Therapy

Fusion has evaluated FPI-1434 in preclinical studies in combination with approved checkpoint and DNA damage response inhibitors, including PARP inhibitors, and believes the synergies observed could expand the addressable patient populations for FPI-1434 and allow for potential use in earlier lines of treatment.

As noted above, Fusion anticipates the initiation of a Phase 1 combination study with FPI-1434 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) to occur six to nine months following determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose of FPI-1434 monotherapy.

FPI-1966

FPI-1966 is designed to target and deliver actinium-225 to tumors expressing FGFR3, a protein that is overexpressed in head and neck and bladder cancers. Following the completion of pre-clinical studies, the Company expects to submit an IND for FPI-1966 in the second quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash and Investments: As of March 31, 2021 , Fusion held cash, cash equivalents and investments of $278.2 million , compared to cash of $299.5 million as of December 31, 2020 . Fusion expects its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2021 will enable the Company to fund its operations through the end of 2023.

As of , Fusion held cash, cash equivalents and investments of , compared to cash of as of . Fusion expects its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of will enable the Company to fund its operations through the end of 2023. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $10.7 million , compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to increased platform development and research activities, clinical activities related to the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of FPI-1434, and preclinical research and manufacturing costs.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were , compared to for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to increased platform development and research activities, clinical activities related to the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of FPI-1434, and preclinical research and manufacturing costs. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $7.0 million , compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to general corporate expenses, including increased professional and consulting fees as a result of public company activities, as well as increased salaries, benefits and stock compensation costs due to hiring.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were , compared to for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily related to general corporate expenses, including increased professional and consulting fees as a result of public company activities, as well as increased salaries, benefits and stock compensation costs due to hiring. Net Loss: For the first quarter of 2021, Fusion reported a net loss of $17.5 million , or $0.42 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $11.6 million , or $6.01 per share, for the same period in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding a change in fair value of preferred share tranche right liability and warrant liability, net loss was $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Impact of COVID-19

While Fusion continues to progress the multi-dosing portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of FPI-1434, the Company has experienced moderate delays in patient recruitment and enrollment as a result of COVID-19.

Fusion is closely monitoring how the spread of COVID-19 is affecting the Company's employees, business, preclinical studies and clinical trials. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain employees have transitioned to working remotely and travel has been restricted. Fusion's research labs are operating but with reduced capacity.

At this time, there is significant uncertainty relating to the trajectory of the pandemic and whether it may cause further delays in patient study recruitment. The impact of related responses and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may result in difficulties or delays in initiating, enrolling, conducting or completing the planned and ongoing trials and the incurrence of unforeseen costs as a result of disruptions in clinical supply or preclinical study or clinical trial delays. The impact of COVID-19 on results will largely depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Fusion's research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Fusions' programs' early stage of development, the ability to move in-licensed targets forward in the clinic, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Fusion's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, risks relating to business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease outbreak or similar public health crises and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Fusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Fusion's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and Fusion's website at www.fusionpharma.com.

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,070

$ 90,517 Short-term investments

186,150

131,882 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,966

5,340 Restricted cash

669

425 Total current assets

233,855

228,164 Property and equipment, net

2,559

1,967 Deferred tax assets

653

653 Restricted cash

1,222

1,466 Long-term investments

50,997

77,082 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,501

— Other non-current assets

521

1,344 Total assets

$ 297,308

$ 310,676 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 1,018

$ 3,399 Accrued expenses

4,190

4,659 Income taxes payable

216

2,799 Deferred revenue

1,000

1,000 Operating lease liabilities

1,194

— Total current liabilities

7,618

11,857 Deferred rent, net of current portion

—

11 Income taxes payable, net of current portion

295

295 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,000

4,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

6,324

— Total liabilities

18,237

16,163 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized as of March 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020; 41,845,181 and 41,725,797 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

409,520

407,672 Accumulated other comprehensive income

283

44 Accumulated deficit

(130,732)

(113,203) Total shareholders' equity

279,071

294,513 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 297,308

$ 310,676

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020 Operating expenses:







Research and development

$ 10,716

$ 4,377 General and administrative

6,964

4,327 Total operating expenses

17,680

8,704 Loss from operations

(17,680)

(8,704) Other income (expense):







Change in fair value of preferred share tranche right liability

—

(1,118) Change in fair value of preferred share warrant liability

—

(334) Interest income (expense), net

96

147 Refundable investment tax credits

—

46 Other income (expense), net

48

(197) Total other income (expense), net

144

(1,456) Loss before (provision) benefit for income taxes

(17,536)

(10,160) Income tax (provision) benefit

7

(62) Net loss

(17,529)

(10,222) Unrealized gain on investments

239

— Comprehensive loss

(17,290)

(10,222) Reconciliation of net loss to net loss attributable to common shareholders:







Net loss

(17,529)

(10,222) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders in the form of

warrants issued

—

(1,382) Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (17,529)

$ (11,604) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders—basic and

diluted

$ (0.42)

$ (6.01) Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted

41,784,269

1,929,555

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (17,529)

$ (10,222) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Share-based compensation expense

1,718

358 Depreciation and amortization expense

111

172 Non-cash lease expense

241

6 Change in fair value of preferred share tranche right liability

—

1,118 Change in fair value of preferred share warrant liability

—

334 Amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on investments, net

453

— Foreign exchange gain

(4)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(652)

(186) Other non-current assets

823

— Accounts payable

(2,346)

858 Accrued expenses

(622)

(120) Income taxes payable

(2,583)

62 Operating lease liabilities

(206)

— Net cash used in operating activities

(20,596)

(7,620) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of investments

(66,074)

— Maturities of investments

37,660

— Purchases of property and equipment

(584)

(214) Net cash used in investing activities

(28,998)

(214) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of Class B convertible preferred shares and Class B preferred

share tranche right, net of issuance costs

—

9,907 Proceeds from issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

130

— Net cash provided by financing activities

130

9,907 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents held

17

— Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(49,447)

2,073 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

92,408

67,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 42,961

$ 69,194 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 2,559

$ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability

$ 2,077

$ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 152

$ — Issuance of warrants to purchase Class B preferred shares and Class B preferred

exchangeable shares as a non-cash dividend to preferred shareholders

$ —

$ 1,382 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ —

$ 1,740

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020 GAAP Net loss

$ (17,529)

$ (10,222) Less: Adjustments







Change in fair value of preferred share tranche right liability

—

(1,118) Change in fair value of preferred share warrant liability

—

(334) Non-GAAP Net loss

$ (17,529)

$ (8,770)

