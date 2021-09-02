Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

The Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00am ET . Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant , Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer John Crowley .





Annual Global Healthcare Conference – The fireside chat will take place on at . Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer , Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer . The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – A recording of the presentation will be made available for on-demand viewing on Monday, September 13 , at 7:00am ET . Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant , Ph.D.

Webcasts of each event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), advancing to a Phase 1 study following the recent investigational new drug (IND) clearance; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1). In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Repair Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. Fusion and Hamilton, Ontario-based McMaster University are building a current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility designed to support manufacturing of the Company's growing pipeline of TATs.

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.