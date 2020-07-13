Fusion PPE Delivers Critical Protective Gear to All Size Healthcare Organizations, Businesses, and Individuals as Covid-19 Cases Surge; No Minimum Orders Required; NIOSH and CDC Approved N95 Respirator Mask with Headbands Available in All Quantities

The trusted medical sales company, lead by a team of industry executives with more that 30 years of experience, offers the critical N95 Respirator Mask with headbands and other necessary protective gear to meet the needs of national and regional healthcare facilities, privately owned businesses of all sizes, and individuals. Fusion PPE clients are renowned medical facilities and hospitals, dental offices, surgery centers, physician groups, nursing facilities, and home health agencies. They also sell to national sports leagues, school districts and universities, and large- and small-scale businesses in all industries. Unlike others in this unknown "grey" market, Fusion PPE guarantees authenticity and does not require minimum orders for individual purchases.

"In a world of fakes and shortages, Fusion PPE is a trusted source for authentic personal protective equipment," shares Mark Rubino, Founder, Fusion PPE. "Our lead products are the BYD N95 Particulate Respirator Mask with headbands and their Single-Use Surgical Level 2 Mask, thanks to Dream Medical Group. We offer a comprehensive line of PPE including reusable anti-microbial safety masks, face shields, clip-on travel hand sanitizers, medical gauge protective apparel, protective eyewear, and thermometers, along with expert cleaning services and personalized protocols for reentry."

Given the importance to provide maximum protection from Covid-19, Fusion PPE sells the coveted BYD N95 Respirator Foldable Face Mask with headbands. This authentic mask, model number DE2322, is NIOSH and CDC approved. The mask has a 95% filter efficiency and its elastic headband ensures a secure fit.

The BYD N95 Respirator Foldable Face Mask and other PPE is available for purchase via a Fusion PPE medical consultant by calling 1-800-991-5977. Online purchasing coming soon.

About Fusion PPE

Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Founders Mark Rubino and Matthew Hurley created Fusion PPE to meet the demand due to Covid-19. Learn more at 1-800-991-5977 and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Fusion Healthcare Solutions

Related Links

fusionppe.com

