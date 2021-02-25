Fusion Robotics™ Receives 510(k) Clearance for Spinal Navigation & Robotics System

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Robotics LLC, a spinal robotics and navigation company today announced receiving 510(k) clearance to market their 3D imaging compatible navigation and robotic targeting system for spine surgery in the U.S. market.

The Fusion Robotics System addresses the key limitations of current spinal navigation and robotics systems by offering greater procedural efficiency with significantly less expense.

"We appreciate the partnership developed with FDA to rigorously validate safety and accuracy. Next, we look forward to partnering with clinicians and hospitals to increase efficiency, reduce cost and broadly expand the application of robotics to treat patients." Said Brad Clayton, CEO of Fusion Robotics.

Fusion Robotics Chief Medical Officer, Kevin Foley, MD commented that "Since the introduction of robotics in spine surgery, the questions of economics and efficiency have hindered the widespread adoption of this technology. With this clearance, and the rapid development of our fluoroscopy-integrated system, we're working quickly towards making robotics available to many more surgeons, in a form better suited to their practices."

The company plans to commercialize broadly across the U.S. in 2021.

About Fusion Robotics, LLC

Fusion Robotics, LLC (www.fusionroboticsusa.com) is a medical device manufacturer, headquartered in Boulder CO, which is focused on the research, development and commercialization of robotics technologies for spinal surgical applications. Working closely with partners Interventional Systems (www.interventional-systems.com) and Intellijoint Surgical (www.intellijointsurgical.com), the company's focus is to provide pragmatic and economical navigation and robotics solutions for broad clinical use in spine surgery.

Contact Information

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Robotics

Related Links

www.fusionroboticsusa.com

