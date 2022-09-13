FUSION SPORT RECOGNIZED FOR LEADERSHIP AND INNOVATION IN HUMAN PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Fusion Sport is a global leader in human performance software for elite military and sport organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport, a global leader in elite human performance optimization with headquarters in Colorado and Australia, was recently honored with three major industry accolades for demonstrating continued leadership in the industry.

Markus Deutsch, CEO and Co-Founder of Fusion Sport, was named to the Top 100 Innovators list published by The Australian. Since 2003, Fusion Sport has driven the human performance optimization industry through its technology, thought leadership, and collaboration with its sport, military, public safety, and corporate workforce clients. "These are the future-makers who are hiring the next generation of talent and building the foundations for what our country can – and should – become," said David Swan, editor of The Australian, when referencing this year's honorees.

"Making the Top 100 Innovators list is an honor, but it's truly a companywide effort," said Deutsch. "Ambition and teamwork are two of Fusion Sport's values. Our employees and clients constantly push us to tackle the most complex human performance problems – we put our heads down and do the hard work together."

In September, Fusion Sport was awarded two Australia & New Zealand Sport Technology Awards (ANZSTA). The first was in the Sports Analytics & Data category for recognition of Fusion Sport's success working with the U.S. military, proving that sports technology can extend itself to an even greater purpose. "It felt like we had to move mountains to get our product, Smartabase™, on the military network, but our team got it done in a very short timeframe. Their incredible dedication laid the foundation for our rapid expansion in military markets in the U.S., Canada and Australia."

The second ANZSTA award received was in the Ecosystem Champion category for Fusion Sport's role in shaping the Australia, New Zealand and global sports tech industry. "It is an honor being recognized alongside VALD and Startupbootcamp, who also won in this category," said Deutsch. "VALD is a great partner of ours and has been an industry leader for many years while SBC is helping drive innovation by funding and supporting some very promising sport tech startups."

"While industry awards are a welcome validation for Fusion Sport and our team, we remain laser-focused on impacting the health and wellbeing of more athletes and service members," said Deutsch. "We're growing quickly and expect our Annual Recurring Revenue to increase by more than 100% compared to last year. We will continue investing heavily in product development, infrastructure and our people to make sure we're delivering the best product and experience to our clients now and long into the future."

About Fusion Sport

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003, with international headquarters in Colorado and London, U.K., Fusion Sport is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. The company's performance and analytics platform, Smartabase, is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit fusionsport.com.

