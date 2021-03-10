Fusion5 Wins 'Best Business Award 2021'

Fusion5, a leading electronics brand, is named as a winner of the 'Best Product/Service Range category' at the 2021 Best Business Awards

DURHAM, England, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The impeccable efforts of Fusion5 are recognised at the Best Business Awards. Founded in 2010, Fusion5 is a leading independent brand selling laptops and tablet PCs at an affordable price range. The company is equipped with the technological expertise of the highest magnitude and committed to delivering top-notch customer care service.

The "Best Business Awards" pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector.

Commenting on Fusion5, the winner in the "Best Product/Service Range" category, the chairman of the judges, Mr. Ian Hughes said, "Consumer technology brand Fusion5 is giving Silicon Valley a run for its money with its affordable range of tablets and laptops. It all started in 2010 in Durham when Fusion5's founder Gandhi Perla had the idea for a new type of high-quality, yet affordable tablet. Today, Fusion5 has expanded its range to tablets and laptops and it is one of the fastest-growing technology companies with more than a million customers. Well done to Fusion5 and Mr. Perla for taking on the big players and winning a lucrative share of the home computing market."

Upon receiving the award, Gandhi Perla said, "We are delighted to win this award as our aim has always been to design and build sustainable consumer products for everyday use at affordable prices. We have exciting plans to expand our business and winning this award gives us a quality mark to help us grow. We are pleased with the award and the credit goes to our fantastic workforce, our devoted suppliers and our loyal customers."

The Best Business Awards are one of the UK's highest-profile awards and winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality of an organisation. Due to its high profile, the awards attract a wide range of entries from across all sectors from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common - "they are truly excellent at what they do" and Fusion5 has proved this by winning a Best Business Award.

For more information, please visit http://www.bestbusinessawards.co.uk/index.asp.

For information about Fusion5 product range or to request an interview with Gandhi Perla, please contact Lucy Johnson on [email protected]

