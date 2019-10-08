Fusionfarm Closing its Doors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folience, an ESOP holding company, announced today that it has made the strategic business decision to close Fusionfarm, a Cedar Rapids-based marketing agency. The marketing agency will work to close out existing client work with the goal of being finished in the fourth quarter of this year.

"The decision to close Fusionfarm was not easy," said Daniel Goldstein, CEO of Folience. "Fusionfarm has excelled at quality, award-winning work over the years, and we appreciate the high level of marketing expertise, advice and insight given to their clients and companies in the Folience family. The business model for Fusionfarm was not economically sustainable."

The agency's closure will displace 13 employees.

Founded in 2012 as a subsidiary of The Gazette Companies, Fusionfarm has worked hard to distance itself from the media company roots and become an independent agency of fearless and creative brand transformists. The agency's success was often awarded in the advertising industry. Fusionfarm recently won its third Midwest Emmy award for its work on the provocative "Downtown Cedar Rapids Sucks" campaign and was invited by AdAge to pitch to Procter & Gamble. The team's work consistently brought lead-generating ROI and increased brand awareness to its clients.

"We will work with our clients to complete or transition existing contracts and work. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to bring together and work with this amazing and talented group of professionals," Director Kelly Homewood said. "I am confident that the talent and accomplishments of each will make them highly sought after for positions elsewhere."

SOURCE Fusionfarm