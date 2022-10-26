FUSIONIQ ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY WITH APPOINTMENT OF FIDELITY AND BANK OF AMERICA VETERAN JOHN KIMBRO AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Digital Wealth Investing Platform Expands Leadership Team to Drive Continuous Innovation and Enhancements to Offerings for Financial Advisors and Their Clients Across Wealth Management Firms, Banks and Credit Unions

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ – the first-of-its-kind digital investing platform empowering financial advisors to deliver a personalized, end-to-end investment experience to their clients at scale – today announced the appointment of John Kimbro as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kimbro will report directly to Mark C. Healy, FusionIQ's CEO.

FusionIQ drives greater growth and efficiency for financial advisors across banks, credit unions, RIA firms and other wealth management businesses through its white-label, customizable digital investing solutions that are available at a fraction of the cost of comparable platforms. Unlike other offerings, the firm's solutions are completely integrated – including the ability to seamlessly deliver data aggregation, reporting and trading on one consolidated platform – and can be offered as an advisor or self-directed experience or a combination of the two.

In his new role, Mr. Kimbro has oversight for all aspects of the firm's holistic technology solutions that support the RIA, broker-dealer, bank and credit union segments of the wealth management space. He has over 32 years of industry experience, including senior technology, operations and strategy roles with Fidelity Investments and Bank of America.

Commitment to Technology Innovation

Mr. Kimbro will leverage his extensive expertise in technology integrations and technology solutions architecture to continuously enhance FusionIQ's existing offerings. He will also work closely with the company's leadership team to innovate new solutions that reinforce game-changing digital service experiences to financial institutions and firms, their financial advisors and the end clients they serve.

Mr. Healy said, "We're thrilled to have a technology leader of John Kimbro's caliber join FusionIQ's leadership time at a moment when financial advisors need our platform's unique solutions more than ever. John is the ideal CTO for our firm as we embark upon the next stage of our strategic growth plan, with a proven understanding of what financial advisors across both the RIA firms and financial institutions segment of the wealth management industry want and need.

"He has been at the forefront of the digital revolution in financial services at some of the nation's most consequential companies, and he brings a passion for developing cutting-edge platforms that elevate the advisor and investor service experience. I look forward to all we will do together to make an impact on our rapidly evolving industry, in ways that directly benefit financial advisors and the clients they serve."

FusionIQ's Next Stage of Growth

Mr. Kimbro said, "I've spent my career at the intersection of business and technology, because that's where you can make a real difference. Even the best technology, without a compelling business rationale, is just another shiny object. But when top-tier technology is effectively harnessed to a clear vision for fundamentally transforming a service experience at a significantly reduced cost, true innovation is created."

"Having had the privilege of getting to know multiple wealthtech leaders over the years, I knew from the outset that FusionIQ offers truly differentiated value that positions the company to grow on an accelerated basis," continued Mr. Kimbro. "I'm excited to be working with Mark and his team as we continue to reinforce FusionIQ's leadership in digital investing platforms."

The appointment of Mr. Kimbro as CTO follows FusionIQ's hiring earlier this year of wealth management industry leader John Guthery, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer. Having previously served in senior management roles at Park Ave Securities, Voya Financial and LPL Financial, Mr. Guthery has experience in market research, due diligence, and platform enhancements, as well as alternative investment risk, return and implementation.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software-as-a-service (SaaS) organization, which offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit www.fusioniq.io.

