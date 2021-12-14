FusionIQ Bolsters Digital Supermarket with the Addition of Two "Best-in-Class" Strategists

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, the first-of-its-kind digital investing platform empowering advisors to deliver personalized, end-to-end investment experiences to their clients at scale, today announces the addition of two new strategists to its digital supermarket.

FusionIQ's digital supermarket, which is revolutionizing the investing experience for advisors and their clients with its innovative ecommerce platform, welcomes a carefully curated line-up of strategists characterized by extensive experience and high-quality discipline:

Schafer Cullen

Schafer Cullen is 100% employee owned and operated with over $20 billion AUA as of September 2021, backed by their investment philosophy: invest with discipline for the long-term.

"FusionIQ is creating a truly differentiated, modern investment experience, and we're proud to play a part in bringing impactful strategies to the platform," said Brooks Cullen, President and Vice Chairman of Schafer Cullen. "Their mission of democratizing access to high-quality strategies for the masses aligns with our own vision and we're proud to add a number of our strategies—including High Dividend Value, Water Impact, ESG Value, International High Dividend Value ADR, among others—to FusionIQ."

Arrow Funds

Arrow Fund's targeted portfolio solutions seek to enhance returns and mitigate risk by applying enterprising solutions and timely innovation to broaden portfolio exposure.

"We are excited to help investors respond to ever-changing markets by offering unique portfolio solutions, like our latest tactical bitcoin strategy, on FusionIQ's pioneering platform," said Joe Barrato, CEO and founding member of Arrow Funds. "This new technology allows us to not only offer sophisticated adaptive asset allocation models, but also to create meaningful synergies for advisors to be responsive with their customizable solutions."

"Our goal is to add the highest quality strategists to our digital supermarket," explained FusionIQ CEO Mark Healy. "We want to help our advisors and their clients access 'best-of-breed' managers across every investment strata in a more modern, digitized way and at a better price point than comparable alternatives. Lowering the barrier to quality while creating a user-friendly experience for today's investor has always been part of our mission at FusionIQ."

The strategies selected by FusionIQ have historically only been available to ultra high-net-worth and high-net-worth investors. Because FusionIQ has built access to models and strategies into the platform itself, advisors and end investors alike can efficiently leverage traditional models as well as historically expensive, cumbersome to manage assets like alternatives and fixed income.

Schafer Cullen and Arrow Funds strategies are currently available to financial services firms and end investors using FusionIQ's intuitive, next-gen digital supermarket, with an even more robust strategist roster to come in the coming weeks.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, that offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit www.fusioniq.i o .

About Schafer Cullen Capital Management

Schafer Cullen Capital Management (SCCM) was founded in 1983 and is based in New York. Currently, Cullen Capital Management is doing business as Schafer Cullen Capital Management; the firm employs a research team of 17 financial professionals, managing approximately $21 Billion in assets under management and advisement (as of 09/30/2021). The firm is independent and fully employee owned. Schafer Cullen Capital Management and provides clients with discretionary portfolio management services focused on disciplined Value and dividend investing. For more information, please visit www.cullenfunds.com .

About Arrow Funds (Arrow Investment Advisors)

Arrow Investment Advisors is the advisor to Arrow Funds. Since 2006 Arrow has specialized in offering institutional-quality tactical and liquid alternative strategies via their mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more information on Arrow Investment Advisors, please visit www.aiainvestments.co m .

