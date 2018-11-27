FusionLayer Named an Official Nominee in TM Forum Excellence Awards 2019

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TM Forum today announced that FusionLayer has been named as a nominee in the TM Forum Excellence Awards for the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Open API category. Formerly known as TM Forum Digital World Awards, the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2019 honors global service and solution providers within the TM Forum member community that have made considerable contributions to advancing digital transformation within the telecommunications industry.

While network automation and hybrid cloud networks are becoming key drivers of Digital Transformation, the majority of large organizations continue to manage a bulk of their network data manually. Combining manual processes prone to human errors with network automation amplifies the risk of network downtime, as those errors will be propagated automatically into production. Gartner has estimated the cost of network downtime at USD $5,600 per minute, making old-fashioned network management processes an expensive business continuity risk.

To address these issues, FusionLayer has developed a cloud-native solution that allows all network data to be managed within a single system. By providing organizations with a single pane of glass into all their networks, FusionLayer allows large organizations to save up to tens of millions of dollars per year while ensuring reliable operation of tomorrow's automated business infrastructure.

"Nearly all telecoms companies continue to manage their network data manually in spreadsheets," explains Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "These manual processes cause significant delays in network automation projects essential for digital transformation. They also open the door for costly network downtime as network automation pushes manual errors into production."

Thanks to an open Application Programming Interface (API) and an advanced business logic that has been patented in all major markets around the world, FusionLayer can function as the network backend for virtually any automation architecture. By abstracting all networks into a unified layer, it also facilitates seamless networking between enterprise networks and public clouds to accommodate hybrid multi-cloud scenarios. FusionLayer estimates that the solution will save large organizations tens of millions annually.

"Based on our estimates, an organization that operates 10,000 networks can suffer enormous financial losses due to network downtime" continued Holkkola. "Assuming that Gartner's estimate on the cost of network downtime is roughly in the ballpark, an organization that suffers only one minute of network downtime per network per year is going to lose more than 20 million dollars per year."

FusionLayer is participating at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona during February 25 – 28 2019 to showcase its patented invention to the press and the industry. To schedule a meeting at MWC 2019, please contact FusionLayer.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer streamlines cloud and application delivery in next-generation data centers. The company's vendor agnostic technology bridges service automation work-flows that span across application and infrastructure silos. Nine out of 10 of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer technologies. For further information, please visit www.fusionlayer.com.

Press Contact

Jeremy Stacy

Marketing Executive

pr@fusionlayer.com

+358 75 325 2992

Related Images

tmforum-excellence-awards-nominee.jpg

TMForum Excellence Awards Nominee Banner

FusionLayer Awarded Nominee Status in the TMForum Excellence Awards 2019.

gsma-mwc19-barcelona-banner.png

GSMA MWC19 Barcelona Banner

FusionLayer MWC19 at BUSINESS FINLAND PAVILION HALL 5 STAND 5C41

Related Links

MWC19 Exhibitor's Page

TMForum Excellence Awards

SOURCE FusionLayer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fusionlayer.com

