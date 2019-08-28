Futronic launches VS80 USB2.0 Finger Vein Scanner

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Futronic Technology Company Limited, a global provider of fingerprint recognition software and hardware products, announces the commercial release of VS80 USB2.0 Finger Vein Scanner.

A finger vein is a hidden biometric pattern so it is harder to acquire an image for a finger vein pattern than other biometrics such as a face. Futronic VS80 finger vein scanner uses infrared light to obtain clear and contrasting vein image on CMOS image sensor. The optical system was specially designed to reduce the background noise in the vein image.

"We have many years' experience in making an optical fingerprint scanner, which was well leveraged to develop the vein scanner," said YM Jiang, Futronic's Marketing Director. "The finger vein scanner is a natural extension of our current family of fingerprint scanners. This new device gives our worldwide customers a choice for more secure biometric technology."

As the company's other products, VS80 can work with all popular platforms such as Windows, Linux, MacOS and Android. Futronic also released a new version for FinLogon, a proprietary Windows logon control program by Futronic using fingerprints as one of the credentials. With the new FinLogon, users can provide either a finger or vein to logon Windows. It supports the simultaneous connection of a fingerprint and vein scanner to PC. So this is a true multi-modal biometric Windows logon control program and makes multi-biometric-factors authentication a reality with an acceptable cost. FinLogon is a free software for customers who own Futronic's fingerprint and/or vein scanners. Besides Windows logon control, vein recognition is also a very good solution for identity management in banking industry because of its high resistance to forgery and spoofing.

Futronic also provides Finger Vein Recognition SDK as a separate product. Interested parties can contact Futronic for details.

About Futronic Technology Company Limited

Futronic provides advanced fingerprint and vein recognition hardware and software products to customers who need enhanced security in identity management. With proprietary fingerprint and vein recognition algorithm, Futronic develops and manufactures products for physical access control, computer and network logon, identity management and E-commence. For more information, please visit www.futronic-tech.com.

SOURCE Futronic Technology Company Limited

Related Links

http://www.futronic.com.hk

