Future Electric Vehicle Platforms will be Flexible and Multifaceted: Frost & Sullivan

"In the future, the automotive industry will not be restricted to traditional vehicle manufacturing methods, and sales will focus on building new downstream sources of revenue with an emphasis on the users instead of the vehicles," said Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Program Manager, Mobility Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "As the automotive industry shifts from the traditional pyramidal value chain to a flat value chain, mobility companies are sourcing chassis technology and platforms from third parties and integrating their technologies."

Mohanarangam added: "Although the initial investment required to develop a dedicated, scalable platform is significantly high, the excessive flexibility this platform offers will offset this investment through economies of scale. Further, the amount of time, investment, and effort required to manufacture different battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on an EV platform is significantly less when compared to other platforms."

Market participants should focus on the following growth prospects:

To overcome CASE-related challenges, industry participants must develop modular and flexible platforms to offer a number of models without significant investment.

With electrification and autonomy gaining popularity, OEMs need to push purpose-built platforms for EV production to enable the seamless introduction of automation.

Suppliers will need to expand their scope and focus on bringing in X-by-wire systems for spacious cabins. They should ensure that fail-operational functionalities are built into the system to develop and offer products that address evolving hardware architecture and the software consolidation process.

By developing end-to-end software platforms that are scalable and modular, OEMs can make resource sharing a reality, which will lower overall costs and add new capabilities.

