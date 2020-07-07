Future Farm Technologies And High Purity Natural Products Finalize Merger

DEDHAM, Mass., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Farm Technologies (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) has completed a merger with High Purity Natural Products of Southbridge, Massachusetts, a US leader in advanced contract manufacturing of natural health and wellness products featuring CBD and hand-sanitizer products.

The merger of the two companies immediately implements a significant step in Future Farm's core strategy: becoming a leading supplier of top-quality health and wellness products, including those which feature hemp-derived CBD and other compounds.

"Working closely with Future Farm before the merger showed us the strong synergy of our teams and our shared vision for this exciting industry," says Mike Matton, President of High Purity. "The support we have had from Future Farm has helped us more rapidly implement new product lines and expand operations, including our popular new third-party logistics services. Now that we have completed the merger, we expect those and other efforts to grow even more rapidly and successfully."

Tom Barrette, President of Future Farm, observed, "Just a few days before closing our merger we were pleased to receive confirmation of an initial order for 25,000 units of hand sanitizer from a new customer which Future Farm introduced to High Purity, a great example of how well the companies complement each other."

"We are pleased that the great people at High Purity and Future Farm are now together as one outstanding team," says Bill Gildea, Future Farm's CEO. "The merger with High Purity will accelerate our growth to a cash flow positive, scalable business with multiple revenue streams."

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger documents, Future Farm has acquired 100% of the outstanding membership units of High Purity. High Purity is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future Farm.

Future Farm Technologies empowers high-quality natural and organic health and wellness brands globally.

Following the merger with High Purity Natural Products, they are now a leading supplier of top quality health and wellness products, including those made from hemp, to meet the burgeoning demand in the US and global markets.

