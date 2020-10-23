Future Fintech and Spondula Terminated the Negotiation of Potential Acquisition

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as "Future Fintech", "FTFT" or "Company" ") a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, today announced the parties have mutually agreed to terminate the negotiation of the potential acquisition of Spondula, previously announced by the Company on September 22, 2020. The parties have not been able to agree on the final business terms for the potential acquisition and have mutually agreed to terminate the potential transaction contemplated in the non-binding letter of intent entered by the Company, Spondula and its shareholder on September 19, 2020.

The Company strategy remains to focus on development of business of global challenger banking and payment system through acquisitions.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

