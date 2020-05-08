Future FinTech Announces Change of Website Domain Name

BEIJING, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a company engages in blockchain based e-commerce and fintech business, today announced the change of its official website domain name (URL). The new domain name is http://www.ftftex.com and the original domain name, www.ftft.top, will remain in use for the next two months, after which it will be disabled.

"The change of the domain name (URL) is to provide easy access to the Company's website, which provides information on the Company's development and updates," said Mr. Shanchun Huang, CEO of Future FinTech Group Inc. "We will strive to achieve our goals of becoming a top blockchain technology, e-commerce and boutique financial service company, which will shape the future direction of Future FinTech Group."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain technology R&D and application company incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system ("DCON"). The Company is also engaged in development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology, as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

IR Contact:

Tel: +86-10-85899303

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ftftex.com/

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftftex.com

