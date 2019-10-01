Future FinTech Announces Filing of its Form 10-Qs for the First and Second Quarter 2019

XI'AN, China, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a company engages in blockchain based e-commerce and fruit juice business, today announced that it had filed its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2019 on September 30, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has now made all required periodic filings for its current fiscal year.

Previously, in a notification letter dated July 29, 2019, NASDAQ had granted the Company an exception until August 31, 2019 to file its delinquent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 10-K") and until September 30, 2019 to file its Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2019 (the "Form 10-Qs") based upon the initial plans of compliance submitted by the Company to NASDAQ.

The Company has filed the Form 10-K on August 30, 2019 and the Form 10-Qs on September 30, 2019. These filings complete the Company's compliance plan to become current with its SEC filings within the extension period provided by the notification letter of NASDAQ.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and blockchain based e-commerce businesses. The Company engages in the operation of a blockchain based online shared shopping mall platform and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. FTFT and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. The Company is also developing financial technology business to stay ahead of the changing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: ftft@dgipl.com

