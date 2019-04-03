Future FinTech Announces the Establishment of a New Subsidiary and New Management Team Hires for the Subsidiary

XI'AN, China, April. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, announced the establishment of a new subsidiary -- Chain Cloud Mall Network Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. ("CCM Network Technology") and the appointment of a new management team.

"We are very pleased to announce the establishment of our new subsidiary -- Chain Cloud Mall Network Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., which will provide the operation and system technical support for our Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM") to establish a global shared shopping mall of consumption and investment. We are excited to welcome three new members join the management team, and I am confident that their inputs will have a meaningful impact on the future growth of our CCM business," said Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech.

The new management team to the CCM Network Technology is as follows:

Zhengjun Mo, Chief Executive Officer of CCM Network Technology. He is in charge of the overall work of the company, as well as the marketing operation in China and the greater China.

Mr. Mo's previous work experience includes Executive Director of Qingyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., General Manager of the marketing operations for a U.S. invested company in China region, General Manager of Samsung Corporation (Samsung China, Jiangsu Branch), and Manager of Longguang Group (Dongguan, Guangdong). Mr. Mo has extensive experience in management and market operation, planning, promotion, training, and education.

Yongning Jia, Chairman of CCM Network Technology. He provides system technical support for the platform and is in charge of the finance department.

Mr. Jia has been with the Company since December, 2017 and has been involved in product planning, software development and Internet marketing. Mr. Jia's experience of the integration of technical resources will further improve the Company's financial and system platform management. Mr. Jia has a master's degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Software from Beihang University.

Qiaoping Zheng, Vice President of CCM Network Technology. She is responsible for the CCM marketing.

Ms. Zheng previously served as a Strategic Committee member of YEARCON, and she has more than 10 years of marketing leadership experience. Ms. Zheng worked as a financial industry analyst from 2007 to 2018. Ms. Zheng's background in market development and professional services will help her lead the dynamic and customer-oriented sales team to help clients solve their business problems.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

