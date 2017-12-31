Future FinTech Launches New Line of Enzyme Drink Products

XI'AN, China, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), a financial technology company and an integrated producer of fruit juice related products, today announced the release of its first product line of enzyme drinks under the Company's Hedetang brand called Xian Mei Duo, featuring healthy enzyme drinks made from high-quality seasonal fruits.

The Company changed its name from SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. to Future FinTech Group Inc. to reflect our intent to transition to a financial technology, online sales and internet distribution business and our current business activities still principally consist of fruit juice business. The Company will continue to disclose information about its fruit juice business.

Selecting high-quality seasonal fruits in Shaanxi as fermentation raw materials, Xian Mei Duo enzyme drinks retain the inherent nutrients of fruits and have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. This product line is based upon a high potency multi-vitamin formula fortified with greens, antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.

According to "Gastrointestinal Health Determines Your Health", a book published in China, there are one hundred twenty million people suffering from gastrointestinal distress, among the 1.3 billion total population in China, where the senior citizens have accounted for over 70% gastroenterology patients in China. Moreover, the gastrointestinal distress is always the first place the chronic disease expanding to the whole body. Yunsheng Yang, the director of the Digestive Diseases Center at the People's Liberation Army General Hospital, declared that "Intestine is the root of the human being. There is interaction between gut-dwelling microbes and nutritious, the structure of gut-dwelling microbes is determined by the dietary habits of its host. Some of the chronic diseases are closely related to the intestinal tract."

"Enzyme products can help improve the function of intestinal tract, facilitate metabolism, healthy weight loss, detoxification, defecation as well as boost the immune system, increase digestive health and protect body cells from oxidation by neutralizing free radicals. The launch of Xian Mei Duo enzyme products is a positive attempt and a major breakthrough in our fruit juice segment. After 17 years of development, Hedetang brand has been recognized as one of China's Top 10 Assured Food Brands and deeply trusted by consumers. China's enzyme drink industry is in a period of rapid development, we believe FTFT can seize this opportunity by leveraging our experienced sales team and long-lasting customer loyalty," said Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech.

Xian Mei Duo products are currently available from existing Hedetang online stores and planned to sell at GlobalKey Shared Mall once it is in operation.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

