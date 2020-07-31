Future Growth in the Global e-Gift Card and Incentive Card Market - How Covid-19 has Impacted the Industry

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



This report includes country level trend analyses across the following gift card and digital gift card (e-gift card) segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides top level analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses market dynamics by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to digital gift card (e-gift card) dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Scope



This offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level



Total Spend on Gifts

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Spend by Product Categories

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market).



