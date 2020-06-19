Future Marketing and Technological Trends in the U.S. Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market to 2024

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 US Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for over 40 Tests, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the US molecular blood banking market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.



The report explores future marketing and technological trends in US; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.



Blood Group Genotyping



PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing



Microarrays



BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing



Blood Typing and Grouping Tests



ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).



Infectious Disease Screening Tests



AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT



Sales and Market Share Analysis



Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of blood banking products by individual product.



Competitive Assessments



Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers.

Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT, by market segment:

Blood Centers

Plasma Fractionation Facilities

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Military Blood Banks

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of current and emerging blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests.

Review of automated and semi-automated analyzers.

Technology Review

Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Becton Dickinson

Biokit

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

CellMark Forensics/LabCorp

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Immucor

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic

Proteome Sciences

Quest

Quidel

Roche

Siemens

Tecan

Thermo Fisher /Life technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rozh4k

