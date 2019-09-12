Future Media Expands Into The Direct-To-Consumer Market With Acquisition Of Oak & Jackal

Oak & Jackal was originally funded on Kickstarter in June 2016 and has seen steady growth over the past three years. The company recently expanded to offer eyewear and wallets in addition to its signature timepieces.

"With our established network of celebrity influencers and corporate clients, we'll be able to put Oak & Jackal timepieces in front of the right eyes and on the proper wrists," said Duquan Brown, co-founder of Future Media. "This acquisition is right up our alley and right on time."

About Future Media: Future Media is a digital marketing and distribution company that specializes in utilizing data analytics to create innovative content and distribution strategies through their network of celebrity influencers. Future Media was founded by entertainment industry veteran Duquan Brown and digital media and marketing executive Chase Wimberly. www.futuremedia.tv

For Press Inquiries Contact: press@futuremedia.tv

SOURCE Future Media

Related Links

www.futuremedia.tv

