Future of Circular Economy in the Plastic Packaging Recycling Market, 2019-2030: Market Revenue is Estimated at $13.1 Billion and is Expected to have a CAGR of 9.1%

The market revenue is estimated at $13.1 billion and is expected to have a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2019 to 2030).

Innovative business models such as deposit return schemes, disruptive applications like augmented reality (AR), composite plastic separation, plastic to fuel etc., will drive the circular economy in the plastic packaging recycling market in the future. This study includes a revenue forecast for plastic packaging waste management. The study also elaborates on the volume forecast of 5 different kinds of plastics - PET, HDPE, LDPE, PVC, and PP - at both the regional and global levels.

Scope

The study estimates the size of the global circular economy in the plastic packaging waste recycling market for 2018 and provides a forecast until 2030. The forecast includes revenue forecasts for plastic packaging waste management methods/segments: collection, recycling, and waste to energy/incineration, waste to fuel, and landfill.

The study includes revenue forecasts for each region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and Middle-East & Africa. Few critical trends like changes in consumer habits, increase in urbanization, increased use of plastic in food packaging, increased use of personal care products, the rapid increase in the global bottled water hydration market, etc., have had a significant impact on the plastic packaging waste market.



The global and regional plastic packaging waste recycling market trends include the global volume forecast of plastic packaging waste for the various segments. Landfill includes both organized and illegal dumping. The forecast consists of the volume of waste generated, collected and recycled, incinerated (waste to energy), landfilled, plastic to fuel, for all regions. There will be an increase in the number of countries introducing bans on single-use plastics due to various organizations stressing on the impacts of the same on marine life.



Followed by volume forecast, the study also provides valuable information on revenue forecast until 2030, with the base year being 2018. Due to bigger recycling targets, especially in Europe, the recycling market is set to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period. As a result of stringent environmental regulations and a growing awareness of the environmental harm caused by the ocean dumping of plastic packaging waste, many corporates have vowed to make their plastic packaging recyclable in the coming years. This commitment will drive the recycling market as well.



Waste to fuel is becoming increasingly popular and is set to gain traction during the forecast period. Waste to energy plants will also see significant growth during the forecast period, especially in the Asia-Pacific. Even though the Asia-Pacific is the largest generator of plastic packaging waste, it reports lower recycling rates than Europe and the Americas. Even though the per capita consumption is low compared to that of the developed regions, dense population contributes to volumes. When compared to other regions, the European Union (EU) will have the highest recycling rate during the forecast period due to stringent measures taken towards dealing with packaging plastic waste.



The study covers case studies on a few plastic packaging recycling concepts and provides the profiles of innovative recyclers across the world. The study also addresses key challenges present in the packaging plastic waste recycling market and includes discussions on how to tackle the same.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Is the market growing and if so, at what rate?

What is the anticipated growth between 2018 and 2030?

What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?

What is the volume of plastic packaging waste generated globally and across various regions?

What is the volume of plastic packaging waste collected, recycled, processed for fuel and energy, and landfilled across various regions?

What are some of the innovative plastic packaging waste management concepts?

What are some of the disruptive applications being used in the recycling of hard-to-recycle plastic packaging waste?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Top 5 Key Messages of this Study

Future of Plastic Packaging Recycling Market - Total Volume Forecast

Future of Plastic Packaging Recycling Market Generation, Collection and Recycling

Future of Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling and Resource Recovery Market - Share of Volume Generation, and Collection by Region

Total Revenue Forecast

Global Trends in Plastic Packaging

Key Elements Critical for the Success of Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Market Definition and Research Coverage

Value Chain of Packaging Plastic Recycling Market

Overview of Plastic Packaging Recycling

Evolution of Plastic Recycling - Key Milestones

Rapid Rise of Plastics - Key Facts

Plastic Packaging Waste Flows

Plastic Waste Exports Ban - Key Developments

Global Trends in Plastic Packaging

Key Elements Critical for the Success of Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

Digital Transformation and Industry Convergence in Plastic Packaging Waste Management

Global and Regional Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market Trends, 2030

Forecast Assumptions

Global - Total Volume Forecast for Plastic Packaging Waste Management by Type

Total Volume Forecast Discussion

Global PET Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled

PET Volume Forecast Discussion

Global HDPE Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled

HDPE Volume Forecast Discussion

Global LDPE Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled

LDPE Volume Forecast Discussion

Global PVC Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled

PVC Volume Forecast Discussion

Global PP Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled

PP Volume Forecast Discussion

Percent Volume Forecast by Treatment Methods

Percent Volume Forecast by Treatment Methods - Discussion

Forecast Assumption

Total Revenue Forecast

Total Revenue Forecast Discussion

Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling and Key Market Participants

Innovative Startups in Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

Innovative Startups in Packaging Waste Recycling

Partnerships in the Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling

Partnerships in the Packaging Plastic Waste Recycling

Opportunities in Packaging Plastic Waste Management Market

Plastic Packaging Recycling Concepts, 2018



Profiles of Selected Recyclers with Innovative Technologies



Key Challenges in the Plastic Waste Recycling Industry

Challenges for Existing and New Market Participants

Lack of Design and Innovation of Plastic Packaging Materials

Tackling Challenges in the Plastic Waste Recycling Industry

Tackling Challenges in Plastic Packaging Waste Management

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Effective Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - Disruptive Application

Growth Opportunity 3 - Predictive Analytics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt3qb7





