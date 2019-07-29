Future of Circular Economy in the Plastic Packaging Recycling Market, 2019-2030: Market Revenue is Estimated at $13.1 Billion and is Expected to have a CAGR of 9.1%
Jul 29, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Circular Economy in the Plastic Packaging Recycling Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market revenue is estimated at $13.1 billion and is expected to have a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2019 to 2030).
Innovative business models such as deposit return schemes, disruptive applications like augmented reality (AR), composite plastic separation, plastic to fuel etc., will drive the circular economy in the plastic packaging recycling market in the future. This study includes a revenue forecast for plastic packaging waste management. The study also elaborates on the volume forecast of 5 different kinds of plastics - PET, HDPE, LDPE, PVC, and PP - at both the regional and global levels.
Scope
The study estimates the size of the global circular economy in the plastic packaging waste recycling market for 2018 and provides a forecast until 2030. The forecast includes revenue forecasts for plastic packaging waste management methods/segments: collection, recycling, and waste to energy/incineration, waste to fuel, and landfill.
The study includes revenue forecasts for each region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and Middle-East & Africa. Few critical trends like changes in consumer habits, increase in urbanization, increased use of plastic in food packaging, increased use of personal care products, the rapid increase in the global bottled water hydration market, etc., have had a significant impact on the plastic packaging waste market.
The global and regional plastic packaging waste recycling market trends include the global volume forecast of plastic packaging waste for the various segments. Landfill includes both organized and illegal dumping. The forecast consists of the volume of waste generated, collected and recycled, incinerated (waste to energy), landfilled, plastic to fuel, for all regions. There will be an increase in the number of countries introducing bans on single-use plastics due to various organizations stressing on the impacts of the same on marine life.
Followed by volume forecast, the study also provides valuable information on revenue forecast until 2030, with the base year being 2018. Due to bigger recycling targets, especially in Europe, the recycling market is set to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period. As a result of stringent environmental regulations and a growing awareness of the environmental harm caused by the ocean dumping of plastic packaging waste, many corporates have vowed to make their plastic packaging recyclable in the coming years. This commitment will drive the recycling market as well.
Waste to fuel is becoming increasingly popular and is set to gain traction during the forecast period. Waste to energy plants will also see significant growth during the forecast period, especially in the Asia-Pacific. Even though the Asia-Pacific is the largest generator of plastic packaging waste, it reports lower recycling rates than Europe and the Americas. Even though the per capita consumption is low compared to that of the developed regions, dense population contributes to volumes. When compared to other regions, the European Union (EU) will have the highest recycling rate during the forecast period due to stringent measures taken towards dealing with packaging plastic waste.
The study covers case studies on a few plastic packaging recycling concepts and provides the profiles of innovative recyclers across the world. The study also addresses key challenges present in the packaging plastic waste recycling market and includes discussions on how to tackle the same.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- Is the market growing and if so, at what rate?
- What is the anticipated growth between 2018 and 2030?
- What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?
- What is the volume of plastic packaging waste generated globally and across various regions?
- What is the volume of plastic packaging waste collected, recycled, processed for fuel and energy, and landfilled across various regions?
- What are some of the innovative plastic packaging waste management concepts?
- What are some of the disruptive applications being used in the recycling of hard-to-recycle plastic packaging waste?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Top 5 Key Messages of this Study
- Future of Plastic Packaging Recycling Market - Total Volume Forecast
- Future of Plastic Packaging Recycling Market Generation, Collection and Recycling
- Future of Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling and Resource Recovery Market - Share of Volume Generation, and Collection by Region
- Total Revenue Forecast
- Global Trends in Plastic Packaging
- Key Elements Critical for the Success of Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling
Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Market Definition and Research Coverage
- Value Chain of Packaging Plastic Recycling Market
Overview of Plastic Packaging Recycling
- Evolution of Plastic Recycling - Key Milestones
- Rapid Rise of Plastics - Key Facts
- Plastic Packaging Waste Flows
- Plastic Waste Exports Ban - Key Developments
- Global Trends in Plastic Packaging
- Key Elements Critical for the Success of Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling
- Digital Transformation and Industry Convergence in Plastic Packaging Waste Management
Global and Regional Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market Trends, 2030
- Forecast Assumptions
- Global - Total Volume Forecast for Plastic Packaging Waste Management by Type
- Total Volume Forecast Discussion
- Global PET Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled
- PET Volume Forecast Discussion
- Global HDPE Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled
- HDPE Volume Forecast Discussion
- Global LDPE Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled
- LDPE Volume Forecast Discussion
- Global PVC Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled
- PVC Volume Forecast Discussion
- Global PP Volume Forecast by Generated, Collected and Recycled
- PP Volume Forecast Discussion
- Percent Volume Forecast by Treatment Methods
- Percent Volume Forecast by Treatment Methods - Discussion
- Forecast Assumption
- Total Revenue Forecast
- Total Revenue Forecast Discussion
Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling and Key Market Participants
- Innovative Startups in Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling
- Innovative Startups in Packaging Waste Recycling
- Partnerships in the Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling
- Partnerships in the Packaging Plastic Waste Recycling
- Opportunities in Packaging Plastic Waste Management Market
Plastic Packaging Recycling Concepts, 2018
Profiles of Selected Recyclers with Innovative Technologies
Key Challenges in the Plastic Waste Recycling Industry
- Challenges for Existing and New Market Participants
- Lack of Design and Innovation of Plastic Packaging Materials
Tackling Challenges in the Plastic Waste Recycling Industry
- Tackling Challenges in Plastic Packaging Waste Management
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Effective Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Disruptive Application
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Predictive Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
