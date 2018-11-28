Future of Completion Design in the Oil and Gas Industry

Frost & Sullivan webinar to outline how new technologies and innovations will impact growth over the next five years

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas industry has a reputation for being relatively tech-averse. However, innovations in technology and business models, and applied innovation from other industries, are impacting the use of technology in various stages of oil and gas exploration and production. As a result, the industry is compelled to innovate and create significant improvements in operational efficiency, non-productive time and cost of completion.

Frost & Sullivan's Industrial team invites you to join Kiran Unni, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, for a live, complimentary briefing, Future of Completions Design in the Oil & Gas Industry, on Thursday, December 6, at 10:00 AM CST, to gain expert insight on Industry 4.0 technologies that are expected to impact future completion designs and growth over the next five years.

To register for the complimentary webcast, please visit: http://frost.ly/2yh

"Advanced technologies are here to stay in the upstream oil & gas world. But the future of the stages and especially completions, is not expected to look radically different unless the right technologies and business models are employed," said Unni. "In an increasingly automated oilfield, the need for technology advancements is imperative. Stakeholders along the value chain need to understand which technologies to invest further into, to ensure their place in the changing oil and gas landscape."

Key takeaways of the webcast include:

Learn about the Industry 4.0 technologies that are most likely to impact the future of completion designs

Discover new business models and companies offering improved methods of technology use to enable operational parameter advances in the completion stage of oil & gas production

Explore the latest research on technology developments as forecast in Frost & Sullivan's research on the future of completions design

Participate in an interactive Q&A session

