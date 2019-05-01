Future of Food Celebrated: Specialty Food Association's 2019 sofi Award Winners

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Food Association (SFA) members around the world watched with anticipation this morning as the winners of the coveted 2019 sofi™ Awards were announced. In all, the 2019 sofi Awards honored 148 specialty food products with gold, silver, bronze, and best new product trophies. For a full list of winners and to hear winners' acceptance speeches visit: Videos.specialtyfood.com

SFA has been presenting sofi Awards since 1972, celebrating culinary excellence and creativity worldwide. The 2019 winners are chosen in 39 categories: from baked goods to vinegars to everything in between. Winners were chosen from nearly 2,000 entries in a blind tasting by a national panel of industry experts.

"For 47 years, the sofi Awards have identified the best of the best within the specialty food industry. This year, we're incredibly proud to recognize so many fantastic products across so much of our membership," said Phil Kafarakis, president of the Specialty Food Association. "Our 2019 winners are passionate industry leaders creating exceptional, innovative specialty foods. They're what's driving excitement among retailers, foodservice, and consumers, and fueling our industry's growth. It's a delicious time for us all!"

Over 12 days in March and April of 2019, a diverse panel of expert judges participated in a series of blind tastings to select the sofi winners. In all, 58 judges from across the food industry, including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists, and specialty food buyers, participated in the selection process. For the list of judges, click here .

The sofi Award Product of the Year, given to the product that received the highest cumulative score in judging, will be announced during the SFA's Summer Fancy Food Show. Held at the Javits Center in New York, June 23-25, 2019, the show is the largest marketplace for specialty food and beverages in North America, featuring over 200,000 products from around the world.

Registration for the Fancy Food Show is at fancyfoodshows.com. The show is a trade-only event. Journalists who cover the specialty food industry may apply for press credentials. Click here to apply .

