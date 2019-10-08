Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market: Global Revenue from Online Food Delivery will Reach $200 Billion by 2025
The "Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Online food delivery is growing at a rapid pace all over the world due to the convenience, variety, and cost available at the touch of a button. Major cities and urban centers have been the epicenter of this evolution, especially because of the increased penetration of smartphones and widespread internet connectivity.
There have not only been significant continual investments into the industry but also, more importantly, several mergers and acquisitions on a global scale. Many investment-, technology-, and even, transportation companies are trying to eat a share of the pie. This has led to certain companies not only branching out their operations to reach global customers but also completely dominating the local markets they operate in.
The aim of this study is to analyze the dynamics of the global last-mile online food delivery services market. The research deep dives into key revenue and market share information at the global, regional and national levels.
By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:
- Provide a strategic overview of markets prominent in Online Food Delivery.
- Offer strategic, financial and future insights into the key companies that are in the business.
- Provide a strategic overview of the key technologies that are disrupting and advancing the industry.
- Present market challenges and market opportunities that companies will encounter in their operations.
- Profiles of cross-industry participants, especially automotive companies that could either have an impact on or be impacted by this industry.
- Offer strategic conclusions and recommendations for the global online food delivery industry.
Key Issues Addressed
This study will also answer some important questions that industry players have to know, such as:
- What are the key trends in the last-mile food delivery services market?
- Who are the global key players and where do they stand in terms of competition?
- What is the current and future global, regional, and market revenue that food delivery is likely to generate?
- What are the key technological innovations driving last-mile food delivery services globally?
- What were the key M&A and investment activities in the global market in 2018?
- Which companies from other industries are now key participants in the online food delivery business?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Methodology, and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Global Online Food Delivery Dynamics
- Global Online Food Delivery Business Models
- Prepared Food Online Delivery Business Models
- Snapshot of Global Pricing Analysis
- Food Delivery Commission and Revenue Analysis
- Key Trends Impacting Online Food Delivery
- Key Challenges in Online Food Delivery
4. Competitor Analysis and Investments
- Global Online Food Delivery Company Landscape
- Global Snapshot of Key Market Players
- Select Players
- Select Player Revenue
- Select Food Delivery Investments
- Global Investment Trends
- Key Recent M&A Deals
- Key M&As in Online Food Delivery
- Falling by the Way Side
- Company Profile-Uber Eats
- Company Profile-Delivery Hero
- Company Profile-Just Eat
- Company Profile-Swiggy
5. Global Revenue and Analysis
- Snapshot of Global Online Food Delivery
- Global Heat Map of Online Food Delivery
- Global Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast
- Asian Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast
- North American Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast
- European Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast
- RoW Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast
- Snapshot of Key Country Dynamics
- Top 5 Online Food Delivery Markets
- Chinese Online Food Delivery Market Revenue Forecast
- The Chinese Behemoths Dominating Global Deliveries
- Online Food Delivery Market in the UK
- India's Rapidly Growing Online Food Delivery
- Leading Online Food Delivery Players In India
- Aggressive Growth from Home Players in the Middle East
- Case Study-The Online Food Delivery Market in Saudi Arabia
6. Innovations in Online Food Delivery Models
- Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Backward Integration
- Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Cloud Kitchens
- Case Study-Cloud Kitchens in India
- Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Alternative Offerings
- Going Beyond Online Food Delivery-Cross-Industry Collaboration
7. Last-Mile Delivery Innovations in the Online Food Delivery Market
- Current Popular Delivery Modes
- Future Automotive OEM Business Partnerships
- Exponential Growth in Riders and Distance Travelled
- Case Study-Aftermarket Revenue Generation
- Future Delivery Technologies
- The Automated Delivery Scenario
8. The Last Word
- Key Conclusions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Companies Mentioned
- Delivery Hero
- Just Eat
- Swiggy
- Uber Eats
