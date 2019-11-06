Future of Health Radio Launches in Partnership with Providence and Digital Broadcast Platform Provider Dash Radio

RENTON, Wash. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence today announced the launch of Future of Health Radio, the only health care brand-owned and operated streaming radio station dedicated to inspiring a healthier future. Powered by Dash Radio, Future of Health officially kicks off by debuting a new episode on the health impact of social media with interviews from 20 influencers, celebs and entertainers, athletes, media and health experts – including social star Hana Giraldo; model Barbie Blank formerly known as WWE star Kelly Kelly; Instagram makeup master JC Camarillo; and, PR firm CEO Denise White (a.k.a. "the fixer"). Listen to the episode taking over the station this week at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 10 on DashRadio.com/FutureofHealth.

"Future of Health Radio is a new way to connect people with useful and engaging health content," said Orest Holubec, Providence executive vice president and chief communication officer. "Providence health experts will share their knowledge with consumers when and where consumers want to listen – in the car, plane, train, at home or the office, or while working out."

As the intersection of health and technology continues to empower patients to be more involved in their wellness, Future of Health Radio creates a place where this connection can exist. Fans can listen anytime online or through the Dash Radio app, as well as interact with the station and influence its content through social media. The station takes audience questions and suggestions for topics, making health care accessible in a safer way than Internet searching.

To keep the on-air excitement going and achieve the Providence's vision of health for a better world, current station programming includes:

Future of Health : Bringing you the latest in health care trends and news each week, this marquee program spotlights how Providence is addressing national issues and advancing health care.

On the 24/7 streaming channel you'll also hear sleep and meditation sounds – a fan favorite – plus a selection of instrumental music to help you focus or liven up parts of the workday. A full pipeline of new programming is in development for launch in 2020, including a mental health series with Dash Radio founder DJ Skee interviewing today's influential names in entertainment alongside Providence medical experts about the pressures of social media and the impact on health.

"I'm so excited to bring Future of Health to our listeners and encourage conversations around health care, mental health and wellness," said Scott Keeney (a.k.a. DJ Skee), Dash Radio Founder. "With so much misinformation and even stigma out there, this partnership has potential to make a real difference in our everyday lives."

Future of Health Radio broadcasts from the Dash Radio studio in Los Angeles with special features and interviews being recorded at Providence's 51 hospitals in seven western states. Originally developed in 2017 as Real Life Radio – a pilot station aimed at increasing awareness of mental health and wellness – Providence and Dash expanded the one-of-a-kind radio station in 2019 with curated content that meets the needs of today's emerging consumer demand for more convenient, affordable and digitally enabled ways to access health information.

Dash Radio currently boasts millions of subscribers who enjoy non-stop, live broadcasts and original stations across multiple genres and categories. Stations are powered by some of the biggest artists, DJs, radio personalities and musicians. Earlier this year, the streaming platform began rolling out as a standard offering in a variety of new GM vehicles in the U.S., plus a partnership with the Vikings NFL team. Dash recently opened a new studio in Los Angeles to expand its multimedia format offerings.

A full archive of Future of Health Radio shows can be found at Providence.org/FutureOfHealthRadio, as well as most major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify by searching for 'Future of Health.' For more information or to ask a question, follow Providence on social media @PSJH on Twitter and Instagram, and under Providence St. Joseph Health on Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn more about our Mission, programs and services, visit Future.PSJHealth.org.

About Providence

Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. . Starting in June 2020, Providence St. Joseph Health will be known as Providence.

About Dash Radio

Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's biggest artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms – inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product and IoT device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfected music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit dashradio.com.

