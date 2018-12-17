Future of Mass Market and Premium Performance Vehicles, 2025

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance SUVs will be the Most Popular Segment with More than 12 Models Expected in the Next 5 Years



This research service offers an overview of the future of performance vehicles in the mass market and premium vehicle spaces.Performance vehicles are vehicles designed and manufactured with particular focus on speed and acceleration.



Performance vehicles are generally used as a test bed for advanced technology and span all major automotive segments. The key bodystyles that performance vehicles are designed in are: coupe, grand tourer, sports compacts, sports sedans, sports SUVs, and roadsters, but exist in the other bodystyle segments as well.



Research Highlights

This research primarily categorizes the performance vehicles under 4 major categories:

Entry Performance: This category includes vehicles such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and primarily exists in the mass market, costing between $15,000 and $40,000.

Dedicated Performance: This category includes vehicles such as the Dodge Hellcat, and exists in both the mass market and premium spaces, costing between $35,000 and $85,000.

Upmarket Performance: This category includes vehicles such as the BMW M5, and exists in the premium vehicle space, costing between $50,000 and $150,000.

Luxury Performance: This category includes vehicles such as the Bugatti Chiron and exists in the premium and super premium spaces, costing more than $100,000 and upto a maximum of $3 million to $4 million.

Vehicle performance has been defined by vehicle top speed and acceleration. 10 years ago, Ferrari Enzo was the quickest accelerating vehicle reaching 100 kph in 2.3 seconds, while the fastest vehicle was the Bugatti Veyron Supersport reaching 415 kph. As of 2018, the quickest accelerating vehicle is the Tesla Model S which achieves 100 kph in 2.2 seconds, thereby creating a new breed of performance vehicles—ePerformance vehicles.



The research is divided into three segments which describe in detail the performance activities performed by major OEMs.

Mass Market OEMs: This segment includes brands, such as NISMO, Gazoo Racing, Renault Sport, and Ford Performance.

Premium OEMs: This segment includes brands, such as BMW M, Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport, Polestar, and JLR SVO.

Super Premium OEMs: This segment includes brands, such as McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.

This research talks about how technology is expected to evolve in the performance segment, in the fields of powertrain, chassis, and material technology. This research also highlights the retail methods employed by these OEMs to sell and promote their performance vehicles.



